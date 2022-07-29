ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Upstate, Binghamton’s Watson College agree to closer collaborations

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022

Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
OSWEGO, NY
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press

The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Crouse-Upstate hospital merger should face antitrust scrutiny (Your Letters)

Regarding “As Upstate and Crouse secretly plan merger, hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight” (July 25, 2022):. As always, Jim Mulder did an excellent job explaining the esoteric, rather clandestine entity known as “COPA,” a New York state Department of Health statute, codified in 2014, called “Certificate of Public Accommodation” that is allowing the Upstate-Crouse hospital merger to proceed without federal evaluation by the Federal Trade Commission and/or Treasury Department’s anti-monopoly unit — even though the merged entity will control 71% of current healthcare utilization. Sounds like a monopoly to my ears!
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care

ROME- A Boonville, NY woman has been chosen to lead the Primary Care Department for Rome Health. Kristen Hutchins has over 20-years of experience in primary care and has served as director of the hospital’s primary care clinics in Rome, Boonville and Camden for the last five years. As...
BOONVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

How did the Greens qualify for rent help? Inside the logic of Covid tenant aid (Good Morning CNY for July 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 62. A warm, nice weekend is ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Once the home Syracuse business leader Walter Ridings, this Ruskin Avenue house — more than a century old — in the Strathmore neighborhood of Syracuse has been beautifully restored after five years by husband and wife Garth Coviello and Karlie Fox-Knudtsen. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Karlie Fox-Knudtsen)
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

JMA Wireless completes first phase of $100 million project in Syracuse

The only company that produces 5G technology in the United States is now officially up and running in Syracuse. A ribbon cutting ceremony at JMA Wireless Thursday coincided with advancement of federal legislation that encourages computer chip manufacturers to open plants in the U.S. These two stories could mark the...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

AFJ celebrates anniversary, new Ithaca office, with free event Sunday

The Alliance of Families for Justice, which supports the families of incarcerated people, is celebrating the organization’s sixth anniversary and the establishment of the Friends of AFJ in Ithaca with an event Sunday afternoon at Conley Park. Sunday’s event will feature free food, music from DJ EVO Evolution, and...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
localsyr.com

All restaurants pass their health inspection: July 10-16

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 10 to July 16. The department shared that all restaurants inspected during this time passed their inspection. You can see a list of all locations that are operating acceptably below.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

