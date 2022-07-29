Upstate, Binghamton’s Watson College agree to closer collaborations

www.upstate.edu
Hochul campaign donor lands state contract worth billions for Syracuse company
ALBANY — The state Department of Health is awarding a multi-billion-dollar transportation contract to a company owned by a significant campaign donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was also the beneficiary of a campaign fundraiser the bidder hosted for the governor as the procurement process was nearing its conclusion.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022
Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
21 counties in Upstate NY are heading toward drought, state says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one counties in Upstate New York have been placed on drought watch, meaning already dry conditions could soon lead to a drought. And those conditions are likely to get worse: There’s a lot of heat and very little rain expected over the next two weeks. The...
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press
The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
Crouse-Upstate hospital merger should face antitrust scrutiny (Your Letters)
Regarding “As Upstate and Crouse secretly plan merger, hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight” (July 25, 2022):. As always, Jim Mulder did an excellent job explaining the esoteric, rather clandestine entity known as “COPA,” a New York state Department of Health statute, codified in 2014, called “Certificate of Public Accommodation” that is allowing the Upstate-Crouse hospital merger to proceed without federal evaluation by the Federal Trade Commission and/or Treasury Department’s anti-monopoly unit — even though the merged entity will control 71% of current healthcare utilization. Sounds like a monopoly to my ears!
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care
ROME- A Boonville, NY woman has been chosen to lead the Primary Care Department for Rome Health. Kristen Hutchins has over 20-years of experience in primary care and has served as director of the hospital’s primary care clinics in Rome, Boonville and Camden for the last five years. As...
How did the Greens qualify for rent help? Inside the logic of Covid tenant aid (Good Morning CNY for July 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 62. A warm, nice weekend is ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Once the home Syracuse business leader Walter Ridings, this Ruskin Avenue house — more than a century old — in the Strathmore neighborhood of Syracuse has been beautifully restored after five years by husband and wife Garth Coviello and Karlie Fox-Knudtsen. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Karlie Fox-Knudtsen)
JMA Wireless completes first phase of $100 million project in Syracuse
The only company that produces 5G technology in the United States is now officially up and running in Syracuse. A ribbon cutting ceremony at JMA Wireless Thursday coincided with advancement of federal legislation that encourages computer chip manufacturers to open plants in the U.S. These two stories could mark the...
AFJ celebrates anniversary, new Ithaca office, with free event Sunday
The Alliance of Families for Justice, which supports the families of incarcerated people, is celebrating the organization’s sixth anniversary and the establishment of the Friends of AFJ in Ithaca with an event Sunday afternoon at Conley Park. Sunday’s event will feature free food, music from DJ EVO Evolution, and...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
All restaurants pass their health inspection: July 10-16
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 10 to July 16. The department shared that all restaurants inspected during this time passed their inspection. You can see a list of all locations that are operating acceptably below.
