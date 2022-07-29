ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg Co. Back in ‘High’ Level for COVID-19

By TheOlympiaDShow
It may be time to pull the masks back out.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are steadily increasing throughout the Carolinas. An update by the  CDC of its COVID-19 community level maps shows Mecklenburg County is experiencing “high” impacts.

According to CDC recommendations, the high-tier mandates that masks are used by everyone, not only those at high risk, in public and indoor settings.

On Thursday, Gaston, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties fell into the medium tier, while Iredell, Alexander, and Union counties moved up into the high tier.

In just two weeks, there has been a 17 percent spike in the number of North Carolinians who test positive for COVID-19 and visit the hospital, with patients over the age of 50 making up the majority of admissions.

Stay safe!

Read the full story here .

