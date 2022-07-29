ADECA says Alabama broadband plans are nearly ready for approval

altoday.com
WAAY-TV
Alabama ends daily COVID-19 updates
While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the COVID-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
WSFA
Alabama program to pay college tuitions back on track
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s nearly collapsed college tuition program is back on track for the first time in over a decade. Alabama’s Prepaid Affordable College Tuition program, or PACT, is expected to pay full tuition at state universities for participants during the upcoming fall semester, all thanks to $177 million allocated by the state Legislature.
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
WSFA
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is shifting how it monitors COVID-19 as part of its response strategy to the pandemic. ADPH says it will begin shifting from an emergency response to one that minimizes the daily disruptions of Alabamians’ everyday lives. “While...
apr.org
Alabama Power customers to pay more
Alabama Power customers will pay a higher monthly bill starting this month. Monthly rates will increase roughly six dollars due to the rising cost of fuel. Customers struggling to pay their bill can visit Alabama Power’s website and chat with the Customer Support Center. Customers can also help their fellow neighbors by donating to Project SHARE. That’s an Alabama Power project that helps people who can’t afford their power bill. Communications Specialist Anthony Cook says the price adjustment is inevitable and must be done.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
alabamanews.net
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
altoday.com
Florida offering military veterans education certification
In another effort to provide job opportunities to military veterans and address a teacher shortage, Florida is making it easier for qualified veterans to receive an education certificate and begin teaching in Florida public schools. “Florida is proud to offer qualified military veterans a longer runway to earning a professional...
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Washington Examiner
Steel company to make $5.5M investment in Alabama
(The Center Square) – A carbon steel and aluminum parts manufacturer plans to create jobs in rural Alabama, state officials announced. Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield announced this week that O’Neal Manufacturing Services is planning to invest $5.5 million in Fayettte for a 130,000-square-foot facility to make steel while planning to create 70 full-time jobs within three years of the project’s completion. The company is a subsidiary of Birmingham-based O’Neal Industries.
bloomberglaw.com
Alabama County’s Bail System Withstands Constitutional Challenge
Indigent men claimed equal protection, due process violations. An Alabama county’s bail system, which allows arrestees who can pay bail to get out of jail within 90 minutes of being booked but holds indigent arrestees for up to 72 hours before they receive a hearing, doesn’t violate equal protection or due process, a divided Eleventh Circuit said.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Alabama features Trump, Lionel Richie on new voter ID posters
Former President Donald Trump and pop superstar Lionel Richie are featured on two new posters urging Alabamians to remember to bring their photo IDs with them to the poll to vote. Trump’s poster urges voters to “become a part of something huge,” while Richie’s says that registering to vote and...
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
