Nebraska DC Erik Chinander Visits with Media on Day 3 of Fall Camp

sandhillsexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Sand Hills Express
Nebraska OC Mark Whipple Visits with the Media
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day five of fall camp Monday. Whipple spoke on Monday’s practice and the importance of having trust in every position. “I think it is trust in everybody, not just trust in one (position) over the other, “Whipple...
UW Offers Louisiana Edge Rusher After He Decommits from Nebraska
Ashley Williams Jr. backs out on Huskers nearly three weeks after pledging.
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
How the first year of NIL has affected the Nebraska volleyball program
Is there such a thing as too many volleyball camps?. In Lincoln, we’re about to find out, and early indications are that the answer is no. College sports is about 13 months into the NIL era, where athletes can be paid for endorsements, appearances, sports camps, private lessons and autographs. They can also have apparel with their name and number on it sold, and that’s been a significant one for Husker volleyball players. (A "Lincoln digs Lexi" design for Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez is a popular one.)
nebpreps.com
Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton
Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
KETV.com
Millard South claims Class A American Legion Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The American Legion Class A Championship came down to a battle between Millard South's 52 's Patriots and Creighton Prep's Five Points Bank Varsity. Millard South's Braden Cannon brought in two runs off a double to the left field corner to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
kmaland.com
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sand Hills Express
Bow Seniors Fall to Columbus Lakeview at State Tournament – End Season at 19-12
The Broken Bow American Legion Seniors baseball team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon as they fell to Columbus Lakeview 9-2 in the third round of the Class B state tournament at Paul Brown Field. Lakeview did not have a big inning but they scored in every inning to slowly pull away for the win. Broken Bow’s highlight came in the second inning when they scored their two runs of the game. Sawyer Bumgarner led off the top of the 2nd inning with a towering shot to left field for his first home run of the season and Kaden McKean drove in a run to give Broken Bow a 2-1 lead. The lead was short lived however as Lakeview scored two runs in the bottom of the 2nd to retake the lead and then scored 6 more unanswered runs to claim victory. Bow finished with seven hits in the game. Carter Johnson had a multi hit game going 2 for 3 with one run scored. The Bow seniors conclude the state tournament with a 1-2 record and conclude the season with a 19-12 overall mark. Columbus Lakeview stays alive in the tournament and will play in the final four on Tuesday.
The Nebraska City News Press
Downed trees, deep ravines among obstacles for hike-bike trailing linking Omaha and Lincoln
Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner Some eyebrows shot up this spring in the Nebraska Legislature when lawmakers approved $8.3 million to complete eight miles of crushed-limestone, bike-hike trail to link recreation trails coming from Omaha and Lincoln. That’s $1 million per mile, one senator said, which is what it used to...
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Seniors Fall to Hickman at State Tournament – Play Columbus Lakeview Monday
The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team fell to Hickman Sunday night in day two of the Class B state senior legion tournament at Paul Brown Field. Broken Bow got on the board first as Sawyer Bumgarner drove in Eli Coble for the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Hickman responded with a run in their half of the first then took the lead with a run in the second. The complexion of the game changed in the third inning when Hickman sent 10 men to the plate and scored 6 runs then added another run in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead. Broken Bow’s Eli Coble singled and came around to score on an error in the fifth inning to send the game into the sixth. Hickman was able to score in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the eight run rule 10-2. Hickman only had 4 hits in the game but Broken Bow pitching surrendered six walks and hit five batters. Broken Bow also finished with four hits. Eli Coble was 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored, Sawyer Bumgarner 1 for 2 with an RBI, Brody Ridder 1 for 3, and Carter Johnson was 1 for 2 on the night. With the loss, Broken Bow drops down to the elimination bracket where they will face Columbus Lakeview on Monday. Lakeview stayed alive in the tournament by defeating Minden Sunday morning 9-1. The Bow/Lakeview game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
unomaha.edu
Flag Lowering for Daniel Stoysich
The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of Daniel Stoysich, a retired staff member who worked for UNO's telecommunications team. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of retiree Daniel Stoysich. Daniel passed away on...
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
Comments / 0