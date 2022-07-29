Mach1 hangar marks start of Kissimmee Airpark development

With the 2022-2023 school year coming fast, it’s time to make sure students have everything they need to succeed in school – right from the first day back!. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry has partnered with organizations around the community to provide free back-to-school backpacks and supplies to students in Osceola County while supplies last on Saturday, August 6th from 10am until noon at the Salvation Army located at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO