Mach1 hangar marks start of Kissimmee Airpark development

5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Choose this Hotel Near Disney World and Give Back Through Education of LocalsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Orlando, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WESH
Hundreds of apartments coming to Oviedo Mall area
OVIEDO, Fla. — People don't pack the malls like they used to, forcing those in charge of mall properties to get creative. Already approved for hundreds of apartments in the parking lots surrounding the Oviedo Mall, a good number of those for people 55 and over, the new plan would make them luxury units for all ages – about 400.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Selects Keely Leggett as New Public Information Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials have announced the hiring of Keely Leggett as the airport’s new Public Information Officer. “We are excited to welcome Keely to the MLB team,” said Mark Busalacchi, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Her experience...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
allears.net
Deal EXTENDED to Save on Ride From Airport to Disney World
When the Magical Express (Disney’s complimentary airport transportation service) stopped running in January, two new replacement services sprang up in its place: the Mears Connect and The Sunshine Flyer. Neither of these replacements have quite the same amenities as the Magical Express, and of course, neither are free, but...
click orlando
Roundtable in Orlando to talk rising rent, struggling hospitality workers
ORLANDO, Fla. – A roundtable discussion tonight will discuss the impact rising rents and inflation are having on the Orlando area’s biggest industry: tourism. The discussion at 6 p.m. Monday night at the Bear Creek Recreation Complex will talk to theme park workers, specifically — the latest in a string of discussions on how to tackle rising rents.
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
Orlando installs new crosswalk on Corrine Drive to help with pedestrian, cyclist safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city workers and contractors have finished the latest project to keep people safe on local roads. Crews installed a new crosswalk on Corrine Drive on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crosswalk is designed to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
mynews13.com
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, to host drive-up back to school backpack giveaway
With the 2022-2023 school year coming fast, it’s time to make sure students have everything they need to succeed in school – right from the first day back!. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry has partnered with organizations around the community to provide free back-to-school backpacks and supplies to students in Osceola County while supplies last on Saturday, August 6th from 10am until noon at the Salvation Army located at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee.
WESH
Road projects underway in Osceola County to keep up with growing population
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An unusually high number of road projects are underway in Osceola County, and it's all part of an effort to keep up with the population growth. WESH 2 told you in July about all of the new developments popping up in Osceola County. Now we...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
palmcoastobserver.com
AdventHealth’s 2021 community investment exceeds $1.3 billion
AdventHealth spent $1.31 billion addressing the health care needs of Central Floridians in 2021, according to a report released July 28 by AdventHealth. “As a not-for-profit health system, we invest our resources back into providing vital services to our communities,” Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a news release. “It’s a core part of how we carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ outside the walls of our hospitals.”
fox35orlando.com
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
Sanford businesses celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ to help boost sales
SANFORD, Fla. — Christmas has come early for small businesses in Sanford. The city held a “Christmas in July” event to bring people downtown. The event is meant to bring people to businesses they’ve never visited. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Shoppers were...
playgroundmagazine.com
August 2022 Family Events in Orlando
Aloma Bowling Centers (Boardwalk Bowl, Aloma Bowl, Airport Lanes) Monday-Friday, Now through September 2, Until 5 p.m. Kids can get two free games of bowling on weekdays, plus a free cookie with a kid’s meal purchase. Now through November 19. The magical tasting tour that started it all! Enjoy...
aroundosceola.com
Turn it Down, Kissimmee: city holds noise ordinance workshop
Kissimmee residents are bringing the noise, and it is time to turn it down according to some local residents and downtown business owners. The City of Kissimmee and Kissimmee Police Department banded together and held a Noise Ordinance Public Workshop last week to address concerns. The city has noticed an...
orlandoweekly.com
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
