Gus Macker 2022 Hornell Schedule

Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
AFJ celebrates anniversary, new Ithaca office, with free event Sunday
The Alliance of Families for Justice, which supports the families of incarcerated people, is celebrating the organization’s sixth anniversary and the establishment of the Friends of AFJ in Ithaca with an event Sunday afternoon at Conley Park. Sunday’s event will feature free food, music from DJ EVO Evolution, and...
Jasper Sunflower Maze in Full Bloom
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new sunflower maze is taking full bloom in Jasper. This maze's beginning is a love story. A husband wanted to grow his wife a patch of sunflowers and it turned into a whole field of them. Brianna Siegrist’s husband, Ezra, helped turn her dream into...
Railroad Earth play first ever show at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua
Railroad Earth brought their Americana/bluegrass rock ‘n roll to Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua on Thursday, July 28. The New Jersey band marked their first time playing at the venue, which opened in 2016, and it seemed like they would be welcomed back judging by the crowd’s reception.
St Ann’s Academy’s First School Principal
HORNELL, NY – From St Ann’s Academy:. The Board of Directors of St. Ann’s Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Barb Berry to the position of School Principal, beginning 8/1/22. Berry will be the school’s first full-time Principal. Since 2012, the Board has been directing operations, with the counsel of Board Member Sister Dolores Ann Stein, who was a long-time principal of St. Ann School, and with the assistance of an on-site administrator.
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
Six Receive Service Excellence Awards From Thompson
UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team (SET) recently announced the 2022 third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards. Adam Dickerson of Canandaigua, biomedical technician, Facility Services. Liz Fellows of Naples, clinical secretary, OB/GYN. Margaret Fowler of Naples, webmaster/digital coordinator, Corporate Communications. Amber Lane of Manchester,...
Elmira Officials Clear Out Clemens Center Bridge Encampments
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The homeless encampment under the Clemens Center Bridge in Elmira has been cleared out. City of Elmira officials said they decided to remove everything underneath the bridge after receiving complaints. On Tuesday, Elmira City Manager Michael Collins said city officials warned homeless people living under the...
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Sudha’s Emporium open in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new store looking to spice up some homecooked meals has arrived in Downtown Corning. Sudha's Emporium opened on East Market Street on Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in the afternoon. The shop offers a wide variety of spices, kitchen decor, and other goods. Owner Shanti Venugopal was inspired to open the store by her mother, who passed away in December 2020. After her family moved to Corning 11 years ago for her husband's job, they needed a place to find spices.
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Hornell’s tips to keep skunks at bay
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell officials have provided a list of tips for city residents to deal with pestering skunks in the spring and summer. The City of Hornell announced that the Quality of Life Committee has met to discuss ongoing concerns about skunks seen throughout the city. The City said that skunks most often […]
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
