Flags Going To Half Staff For Rochester Police Officer’s Funeral

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
NJ PBA trailer offers support during Rochester police officer funeral
"We're going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him," says Ed Pisconski.
Veteran officer shot to death in Rochester remembered
A veteran police officer shot to death in Rochester, New York as he sat in a parked vehicle will be eulogized by his children and fellow officers Monday.
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is […]
15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Indictment Handed Up in Remington St. Shooting
A Rochester man has been indicted in a shooting on the city's north side two months ago. 46-year-old Luis Osorio now faces attempted murder, assault, and 2 weapons charges. Police say he shot a man in his 30s on Remington Street, near Borchard Street on June 1st. The victim suffered...
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
Local barber honors fallen RPD officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - Haircuts for a hero immediately came to mind for Tim Hicks, who owns Olde Towne Barber Company in Penfield. "It's not a pro-police, anti-police, it's not a label it’s just a human thing,” Hicks said. With a pair of shears or buzz clippers, Hicks...
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
Downtown road closures Monday for fallen RPD officer's funeral
The funeral service for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street, will close some streets to traffic on Monday. Officials say drivers should be aware of the following road closures starting at 8 a.m. August 1:. Broad...
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Hometown honors fallen RPD officer; residents invited to light Perinton blue
PERINTON, N.Y. — The hometown of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is paying their respects ahead of his memorial services. The town of Perinton is lighting up blue during a procession on Sunday in honor of Mazurkiewicz, who served the department for 29 years. Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot on July 21.
15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital
Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.
Greece Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting
A Greece man is recovering, after a shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood this afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg shortly before 2 outside a Lake Avenue store. He was taken to Rochester General in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one is...
Three Rochester-area Ice Cream shops donating proceeds to family of RPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty
These business owners are inviting other local ice cream shops to join the effort by charging a dollar for every ice cream sold with blue sprinkles.
Rochester man sentenced to 65 years-to-life for 2020 shooting of police officer
Hunter was charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
