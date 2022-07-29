ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

National links: The most dangerous road in America

By Jeff Wood
ggwash.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ggwash.org

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations. The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
London, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
wfla.com

Don’t Become a Statistic

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the importance of getting your Life Guard Imaging scan so you will not become a statistic. Currently, LGI is one of only 4 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
HEALTH
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Millennials#Bullying#London Olympics#Vox#Txdot#Hispanic
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
ggwash.org

Events: Provide your thoughts on DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan

Centuries of exclusionary planning practices have led to widespread residential segregation in cities across the US resulting in racial disparities in transit access, education quality, and even life expectancy. DC is hoping to change that. Between July 25 and August 8, the DC Office of Racial Equity (ORE) is hosting...
POLITICS
thegabber.com

Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28

3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000. 5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500. 5840 30th Ave. S.,...
GULFPORT, FL
villages-news.com

Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida

This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
FLORIDA STATE
KISS 106

An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete

At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy