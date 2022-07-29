Breakfast links: Several office-to-residential conversions are moving forward, others are running into issues

ggwash.org
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members
Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
WJLA
Outdoor dining program to become permanent in Old Town
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Outdoor dining in Alexandria has become so vibrant and successful, the city wants to make the temporary program, created to ease COVID restrictions and concerns, permanent. “In order to make the program permanent we needed to put in place sort of a program to regulate...
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
WJLA
Union Station's Starbucks closes Friday over safety concerns ahead of redevelopment plans
WASHINGTON (7News) — Has D.C.'s Union Station, Amtrak’s second-busiest station in the country, become too unsafe? The CEO of Starbucks says yes, which is why after many years the coffee shop here is closing Friday. This trend is occurring nationwide, as the company also plans to close 15...
ggwash.org
As plans for transit-oriented development unfold around Capitol Heights, Prince George’s looks to keep housing affordable
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and initiatives to create equitable transit-oriented development in the region. The complete series is available here. What the Capitol Heights Metro Station is today: a cement parking-lot wasteland from the worst days of sprawl-planning, when car commuters...
How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City
Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
popville.com
Update: “Service remains temporarily suspended btwn Farragut North & Van Ness as crews continue repairs to the low-voltage cables from Saturday’s arcing incident”
Bus shuttles running every 7-10 min btwn Farragut North & Van Ness. Update: “Red Line service update, as of 7/31, 6:30p:. No train service btwn Farragut North & Van Ness. Trains are running in two segments: (1) Glenmont-Farragut North & (2) Shady Grove-Van Ness. Update, 10:41pm: “Red Line Service...
northernvirginiamag.com
Under New Chef, Trummer’s Will Finally Complete Its Refresh to an American Bistro
After 12 years, Zack Ridenhour returns as executive chef to bring this acclaimed Clifton eatery back to its neighborhood restaurant roots. Trummer’s has something new up its sleeve — again. Nearly three years ago, the decade-old, highly acclaimed restaurant Trummer’s on Main completed a major renovation and menu...
sungazette.news
Superintendent: Summer-school effort largely glitch-free
There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor. “We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
