Jaguar Land Rover’s Losses Spike More Than Expected As Sales Fall In Q2 2022

Lamborghini Announces Record Half Year Results, Confirms Huracán Sterrato And Two Urus Debuts For This Year
The first half of 2022 was the best six months in Lamborghini’s history in terms of sales, turnover, and profitability, with the Sant’Agata factory delivering a total of 5,090 units. As part of the financial results press release, Lamborghini also confirmed three new model announcements for this year – the Huracán Sterrato, plus two more launches related to the Urus.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Xiaomi Facing Regulatory Delays In Launching Chinese EV Business
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is facing issues in making progress with its $10 billion automotive venture. Reports claim that Xiaomi has been speaking with officials from the National Development and Reform Commission in China but is facing difficulties in getting regulatory approval for its car project. Speaking with Bloomberg, a...
Stellantis Investing $99M In North American Plants For Hybrid Engine Production
Stellantis will invest $99 million across three North American plants to prepare them for the production of a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine. The investments will be made at the Dundee Engine Complex in Michigan, the Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana, and the Etobicoke Casting Plant in Ontario, Canada. The new...
Does my car have a recall? Chrysler, Audi, BMW among vehicle recalls this week
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 21 through 28, including vehicles from Chrysler and Audi.
Consumer Groups Want Automakers To Use Uniform Names For Driver Assistance Systems
As technology continues to advance, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have kept pace with high-tech features. In an effort to differentiate themselves from others, many manufacturers have crafted fancy names for their individual systems and that has caused some confusion. Now, a group of consumer advocates is calling for standardization across the industry.
Down 14% in One Month, Is This Auto Stock a Buy?
Garrett Motion's dominant industry position should allow it to take advantage of a recovery in the automotive market.
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained
EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
The Federal Tax Credit Will Return for Almost All EVs Sold in the U.S
The $7,500 federal tax credit for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars was introduced 11 years ago. Tesla, GM, and Toyota are currently in a bad place since competitors like BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Subaru, Fiat, Ford, Volvo, or Hyundai can still tap those funds. The federal tax credit for EVs...
New photos show SONDORS prepping its low-cost electric motorcycle for delivery (for real this time)
This isn’t the first time we’ve reported that SONDORS is ready to deliver its Metacycle electric motorcycle to pre-order customers. But to be fair, it’s not the first time the Southern California-based company has said it was ready for deliveries. But now with photos of Metacycles purportedly in SONDORS’ domestic logistics facilities, the first bikes could finally be heading on their way to riders.
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Why You Should Choose RAV4 Prime Over RAV4 Hybrid
Stuck between whether to get the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime or the RAV4 Hybrid? Here are some pointers to see why the Prime is the right RAV4 for you. So, you decided to get a Toyota RAV4. You made the right choice. Now you need to figure out if you want the regular, hybrid, or Prime. Now logically you might want to get the prime in these economic conditions. However, for those who may be stuck between hybrid and Prime, you may need a little persuasion.
Toyota's Cartridge Batteries Are The Answer To Long Charge Times
Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.
Oppenheimer Says S&P 500 Could Rise Another 12% by Year-End — and These Stocks Could Follow
July signed off with a bang, in what turned out to be the stock market’s best month since November 2020. Better-than-anticipated Q2 earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies alongside comments from the Fed around easing future rate hikes put investors in an optimistic mood once again.
Billionaire Lo Weighs Adding To Formula One Investments After Williams
Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo is considering putting more money into Formula One following his connection with F1 team Williams, Lo told Reuters in an interview, adding other Asian investors were also interested in investing in the sport. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, confirmed he has...
How Much Does the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Cost?
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia price may be high, but it's a pretty great three-row SUV. The post How Much Does the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
