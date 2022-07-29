ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Tammy Duckworth: 'I’m Mad as Hell' About the Lack of Federal Action on Gun Safety

By Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

It was a beautiful Fourth of July morning in Illinois.

A little humid, sure, but it’s what we’re used to for summer in the Midwest. Families across Chicagoland lined the streets clad in red, white, and blue for local celebrations—the first of many since before the pandemic in 2019—ready to celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in this country.

I was gearing up for a parade in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, followed by another in Evanston later that afternoon.

Then, the unimaginable happened.

The terror of gun violence tore through Highland Park, Illinois, claiming the lives of seven innocent parade-goers and injuring dozens more.

Once again, like in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, someone with an AR-15-style assault weapon stole the lives of our friends, our family, our neighbors.

The last time I heard a weapon of that capacity firing that quickly on the Fourth of July was fighting a war in Iraq.

When I watched one of the videos captured during the parade attack, I recognized the cadence of the bullets. The last time I heard a weapon of that capacity firing that quickly on the Fourth of July was fighting a war in Iraq.

Assault weapons like the one used in Highland Park have no business being on our streets. Anyone who has carried a M4 into combat knows the power these kinds of firearms have. These are weapons of war that simply don’t belong in the hands of civilians.

The scourge of gun violence is an epidemic in this country. Whether it’s watching a Fourth of July Parade, sending our kids to school, going to a grocery store, a movie theater, a church, or even just walking down our streets, Americans shouldn't have to fear the threat of gun violence every single day.

It happens everywhere in our country—not just in Uvalde, not just in Buffalo, and not just in Highland Park. This is a uniquely American crisis that impacts every community from Aurora, Illinois, to Aurora, Colorado. Low income communities, high income communities, inner cities, suburbs, and rural areas are all impacted. Gun violence is so prevalent in America that it only rises to national coverage when a large enough number of people are murdered in one event.

Over the same holiday weekend, Chicago’s death toll climbed even higher than the devastation seen in Highland Park, but the national outcry was nowhere to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNKJW_0gxxSWlf00

A mother and son embrace at a memorial for victims of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. (Image credit: MAX HERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

In Chicago neighborhoods, gun violence is all too common and these everyday deaths don’t receive the attention they demand. We’ve grown numb and are desensitized—even as kids’ lives are being stolen and survivors’ innocence is being lost.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Enough was enough a long time ago. It was enough after Las Vegas . It was enough after Orlando . It was enough after Sandy Hook . Every life lost to gun violence is one death too many.

Last month, we proved that bipartisan compromise on gun safety is possible. For the first time in decades, we signed into law, on the federal level, provisions to help keep us safer.

But we can’t stop there. Our lives, and our children’s lives, depend on it.

We can’t stop until, at the very least, we ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines at the federal level.

Because Highland Park had done everything right. They have an assault weapons ban. But it can't stop someone from going outside the city, purchasing one of these weapons, and taking it right into the places where the residents had already said, “We don't want these weapons here.”

Action on the federal level won’t be easy because national Republicans continue to seem more concerned with cashing checks from the gun lobby than protecting the safety of Americans.

We can’t stop until, at the very least, we ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines at the federal level.

Our razor-thin majority for Democrats in the Senate simply is too small. And even though I’m ready to suspend the filibuster to pass life-saving legislation, right now we don’t have the support we need.

I’m mad as hell about it. And I know parents across the country are too.

I’m sick over the thought of raising my two daughters in a country where I have to think about sending them to school with ballistic protective backpacks.

But we can’t, and we won’t give up. It’s time to let every elected official know where we stand as a country on gun reform and that if they’re not willing to act in the best interest of their fellow Americans, they don’t deserve their job come November.

If you’re angry right now, you should be. But don’t let these feelings fade away as the memory of yet another national tragedy fades into the background.

Because Highland Park wasn't the first, and it won’t be the last. All too soon, we’ll come together again to mourn lives ripped away from us unfairly somewhere else in this country. We’ll wonder, again, what needs to happen to make a difference.

The difference begins now, and it doesn’t stop until November 8. We must turn this anger into votes for Democrats who will support common-sense gun safety reforms up and down the ballot, across the country, ensuring Americans are represented by politicians who actually care if their families are safe.

Maybe you’ve never voted in a midterm—or you’ve voted in every one—no matter what, we have to turn our emotion into action. For our kids. For our communities. For our country.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
City
Aurora, NY
City
Buffalo, IL
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Aurora, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Chicago veteran prosecutor resigns, citing 'zero confidence' in Kim Foxx

A 25-year veteran prosecutor in Chicago announced his resignation on Friday, arguing that he had "zero confidence" in the leadership of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. James Murphy, a former assistant state's attorney, detailed his strife with his Democratic boss, saying her office's mission vision and value statements were "just a PR stunt."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Gun Violence
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
nypressnews.com

Patrick Quinn could make a run at Lori Lightfoot

Patrick Quinn is on the run. Parades. Breakfasts. Fetes. Events. Here. There. Everywhere. It’s his sweet button; glad handing; being around people; actually loving church pancakes and political punditry — and the connection of a quick handshake. To the former governor, lieutenant governor, Illinois treasurer and commissioner of...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

City expands access to police exam

As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
fox32chicago.com

Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
CHICAGO, IL
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

870
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy