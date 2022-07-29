The 19 Best Chunky Sneakers for Women in 2022

There’s hardly been a time in recent memory where the best sneakers around were also the most comfortable. But now, enter: the chunky sneaker. Also referred to as the “dad” sneaker by its legions of adoring fans—Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid among them—the in-your-face silhouette has become a mainstay in the sneaker world for years. But since there are new styles dropping all the time, I spoke to an expert about how to find the best chunky sneakers for yourself in 2022.

Whereas traditional chunky sneakers—ones with enlarged details like an oversized rubber sole—were popular in the past, a more retro-inspired breed has taken over in 2022. “The old-school aesthetic is back and better than ever – think classic high-tops and retro kicks,” says Caroline Maguire, the Fashion Director at Shopbop . “I am loving how designers are updating this vintage-inspired style with modern prints and bold colors.”

To make the trendy style feel a little more classic, Maguire recommends sticking to the basics. “Style your favorite pair with relaxed denim cutoffs and a basic tee for an easy fit with a fun, classic twist,” she says.

Ahead, we broke down all of the best chunky sneaker styles, from the bold to the only slightly chunky. Our list includes a few of the best white sneakers that are a little chunkier around the edges, a few great black sneakers , and even a few designer sneaker options that are worthy of your investment. Maguire even pulled a few of her favorites for the season, so keep scrolling to shop all the best sneakers to get your hands on (and your feet into) this season.

Caroline Maguire's Favorite Chunky Sneakers

R13 Kurt High Top Sneakers

Vans Sk8-Hi Taper Canvas Sneakers

ANINE BING Hayden Sneakers

Marni Veja X Marni High Tops

Our Favorite Chunky Sneakers

Best Affordable Chunky Sneakers

Zara Running Shoes

Shopping for sneakers can get expensive fast, but this pair from ZARA retails for only $50. Available in two colorways, they’ll last you season after season, on a budget.

Best Updated Classic Chunky Sneaker

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Run Star Hike High Top Platform Sneaker

Converse have long been on my personal list of favorite sneakers, but this version with a platform and sporty treading detail have caught my eye this season. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Nordstrom’s website alone, it’s clear that the internet agrees. “The platform makes this shoe sooooo comfortable, essentially making these the best pair of Chuck’s Converse ever made,” wrote one reviewer.

Best White Chunky Sneaker

Alexander McQueen Sneaker

If you’re looking for a chunky white sneaker with a little something special, consider this pair from Alexander McQueen. The backs of each pair are outfitted with a different pop of color.

Best Sustainable Chunky Sneaker

Veja Venturi Trainer Sneakers

Veja makes some of the cutest (and most sustainable) sneakers on the market. This pair of tan and white chunky sneakers from the brand has a retro feel and are surprisingly lightweight thanks to its mesh base.

Best Bright Chunky Sneaker

Bodega x New Balance 574 Legacy

New Balance collabed with Boston-based brand Bodega once again to create this new take on the 574 Legacy sneaker. The 574’s silhouette has also been adjusted slightly to include a bigger stacked EVA platform. The result is a punchier, cooler take on one of fashion’s most beloved (and most comfortable) sneakers.

Best Iconic Chunky Sneaker

Fila Disruptor II Premium Sneakers

There was a time, maybe five years ago, where everyone was wearing Fila’s original Disruptor sneaker. Since then, the silhouette has been revamped time and time again to fit the new trends and styles, but it’s impossible to deny just how pervasive these sneakers are.

Best Colorblocked Chunky Sneaker

PUMA x DUA LIPA Mayze Suede Women's Sneakers

Puma’s ongoing collaboration with Dua Lipa has birthed yet another amazing black sneaker, this time a suede platform pair that comes decked out with a few neon stripes along the side.

Best Chunky Sneaker With A Great Color Selection

BALENCIAGA Triple S Clear Sole Logo-Embroidered Leather, Nubuck and Mesh Sneakers

Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers are some of the most iconic on the market, not only for their statement-making silhouette but also for their massive color range. It includes this tan color alongside shades of bright pink, yellow, and purple.

Best Cutout Chunky Sneaker

MAISON MARGIELA + Reebok Cutout Leather Sneakers

Sneakers can have cutouts too, as evidenced by this pair from Maison Margiela and Reebok. Available in black and white, the sneaker-sandal hybrid is high fashion encapsulated.

Best Bright Chunky Sneakers

Nike Air VaporMax Plus

Nike’s Vapormax Plus sneakers are like their original slick counterpart, only a little chunkier. A combination between the original Vapormaxs and the '98 Air Max Plus sneakers, this day-glo bright pair is to die for.

Best Sleek Chunky Sneakers

ALLSAINTS Platform Jackie Sneaker

If you want a pair of chunky sneakers that don't feel overwhelming, consider this pair from ALLSAINTS. The platform adds chunk, but the otherwise slender shape keeps it looking low-key.

Best Chunky Running Sneaker

HOKA Rincon 3 Running Shoe

Running sneakers can also be fashionable. This pair from HOKA comes in a bunch of colors and prints, and is comfortable enough to wear while running errands or running for miles.

Best Striped Chunky Sneakers

Stella McCartney Sneak-Elyse Platform Sneaker

Stella McCartney’s Sneak-Elyse sneakers are som of my favorite chunky sneakers on the market because they feel so high-fashion. They’re sporty enough to still feel like sneakers, but the striped platform feels elevated (no pun intended).

Best Cream Chunky Sneakers

Y-3 Hicho Sneakers

Not quite white, this pair of cream-colored sneakers from Y-3 is a great way to change up your sneaker game. The mismatched sole of the shoe offsets the cool hue of the actual suede sneakers, giving them a touch of street cred.

Best Gold Chunky Sneakers

Tory Burch Good Luck Trainers

Go for the gold with these sneakers from Tory Burch. Perfect for updating a jeans and a tee outfit, these metallic sneakers are best-in-show.

Caroline MaguireShopbop Fashion Director

As Shopbop Fashion Director, Caroline Maguire brings her signature style, keen eye, and over 15 years of industry experience to the role. Since joining the organization in April 2016, Caroline has partnered closely with creative, buying, PR, and marketing team members to determine fashion direction across the company. She also serves as Shopbop’s primary brand ambassador in press interviews and media appearances, and delivers key style takeaways to the customer in creative onsite editorials.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.