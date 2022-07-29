2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

fun1043.com
this is just one way ILLEGAL guns get to the streets. This is where people should get upset, not at legal owners
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody. A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
UPDATED: St. Croix County Identifies Suspect in Weekend Stabbing Incident
HUDSON, WI (WSAU) — The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect connected with a stabbing incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset. Officers say Nicolae Miu of suburban Minneapolis is suspected of stabbing five people as they were tubing down the river Saturday afternoon. One of the victims died at a hospital just across the border in Minnesota, the others were transported to St. Paul and are being treated for abdominal injuries.
OUCH! The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota
Do you know the average weight of a baby born in the United States? I looked it up because a co-worker recently had a baby and we were guessing how heavy the baby girl would be when she arrived. FYI, most online sources say the average American baby weighs 7lbs 5oz at the time of delivery.
Daily gunfire making some Twin Cities residents fell like they're "held captive" in their own communities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Earlier this year, police warned that this summer would be deadly because of an increase in gun violence -- especially with weapons altered to fire like machine guns.The illegal use of so-called "switches" -- devices that turn semi-automatic guns into fully automatic guns -- is impacting young people the most. On Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in north Minneapolis. Earlier this week in Brooklyn Park, a north Minneapolis suburb, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the back at a recreation center. People living in neighborhoods where...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Highly Contagious and Deadly Rabbit Disease Detected in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly rabbit disease has been detected in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says four of a Hennepin County family's pet rabbits died and tests confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in one of the carcasses. A news release says the remains were submitted to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in late July because the positive rabbit was lethargic, quiet, and limp before it died.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
South Dakota lottery winner sentenced on meth, money laundering, obstruction charges
In court, Thompson said, "I take accountability for my choices. I didn't try to get to this point in my life. I had no desire to be evil; somebody who is bad. I've suffered from addiction along with depression."
Cancer-Causing Agent Reason for Recall of Popular Sunscreen in Minnesota
Before you spray that sunscreen, you need to check the recall below because one was just issued for a popular product in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States. Edgewell Personal Care Company has voluntarily recalled some of their Banana Boat products due to benzene being detected in the product.
Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Minnesota
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its employees was arrested for DWI in Minnesota. Deputy Savanna Graser was booked into the Becker County Jail on Saturday. The office was notified of her arrest Monday. Graser began working for the...
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
