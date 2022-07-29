Local basketball star Kyran Ratliff signs with Ragin’ Cajuns

crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Brother Martin RB Torey Lambert commits to Texas State
Brother Martin standout Torey Lambert has committed to Texas State. The 6-foot, 197 pounder considered offers from Air Force, Austin Peay, Grambling, Southern. Nevada, Memphis, Marshall and ULL. The 2023 recruit also holds a 3.7 GPA. Lambert has the skills to play on either side of the ball, but he...
Recruiting: 2023 linebacker Makai Williams commits to Tulane
Tulane has their second 2023 commitment in the past three days when linebacker Makai Williams pledged Monday to the Green Wave. The 5-foot-11, 214 pounder with 4.5 speed considered offers from Sam Houston State, Navy and New Mexico State. When Tulane’s offer arrived today, Williams committed on the spot.
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
Letters: Pole vaulter soars heads and shoulders above all Louisiana greats
Because of my father's occupation, I was born and raised around athletics, and for most of my 62 years I have been fascinated by competition and achievement. I have always tried to note the very best athletes and their achievements, especially those from Louisiana. The names Bradshaw, Manning, Malone, Parish,...
GoFundMe started to help downtown Lafayette legend “Mr. Cliff” Andrus
Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus
Shelton Sampson Jr., 5-star 2023 WR from Baton Rouge, has 3 SEC teams in final 4, sets commitment date
Shelton Sampson Jr. is a 5-star wide receiver out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is rated as the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2023 class by the 247Sports composite rankings. Now, the talented 6-4, 190-pound wide receiver is narrowing down his list of top schools, releasing his top 4 on Sunday.
Australian country star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September
Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La. in September.
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
Carvie Upshaw inducted tnto Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame
NEW ORLEANS – Former New Orleans Privateers women’s basketball alum, Carvie Upshaw was inducted into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday evening at the Caesars Superdome. Upshaw played for the Privateers from 1985-89 and was a dominant presence in her career...
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
Lafayette couple engraves guns for Rugged Ironworx
Larry and Andrea Mosher work together full-time creating and engraving hand-made items to sell in their store in Lafayette.
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
