Emerald City Trapeze Arts is excited to announce our Summer Student Show!. If you love Trapeze, Aerial Arts, and Circus Acts, don’t miss this show!. This is an opportunity for our students to showcase their creativity and artistry to the community, including friends and family. You will be dazzled by awe-inspiring acts on the ground and in the air!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO