www.phoenixnewtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Local Pizzeria Shuts Down After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FChandler, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Diocese of Phoenix to install new bishop during mass at Avondale church
PHOENIX — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix will install its new bishop during a special mass on Tuesday morning in Avondale. John P. Dolan will officially become the fifth bishop in the diocese’s history. The installation mass is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., with seating by...
Arizona's Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX — (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The...
AZFamily
Arizona veterans respond after PACT Act blocked in the Senate
Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day trip to San Diego, including one day of going behind the scenes of being a zookeeper!. Happy National Mutt Day!. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Sunday...
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
fox10phoenix.com
Rob Schneider body cam footage released by Scottsdale PD
Months after the December 2021 encounter, the Scottsdale Police Department released body cam footage. "It was a nice interaction," said Officer Paul Lee, at the time. "These days there is a lot of negativity."
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
tigerdroppings.com
Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists
She was a mom of two who’d gone from cocktail waitress to dancer to pay the bills. A cop’s daughter who’d always harbored dreams of fighting crime. And, for four and a half years, a confidential informant who helped the feds bring down a white supremacist behind a 2004 Scottsdale, Arizona, bombing that maimed a Black man — and who had plans to do much worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Justice Department names Arizona elections officer for voter issues on primary day
PHOENIX – The Justice Department has assigned a federal prosecutor to respond to potential voting-rights complaints and violations in Arizona for Tuesday’s primary election. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lokey will serve as the election officer for the federal bureau’s Arizona district in Phoenix. He will also consult with...
peoriatimes.com
Housing supply balancing back to pre-pandemic numbers
In June 2022, 343 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 301 in Peoria. Not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow, there are 664 active and available listings in MLS in Glendale and 585 active listings in Peoria. In total, there are 13,157 active listings in Maricopa County, and we have almost two months’ worth of housing sales inventory for the first time since June 2019.
AZFamily
Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juvenile in custody after teen dies in shooting in Phoenix
A 17-year-old has died and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix Friday.
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
theprescotttimes.com
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Arizonans feeling the pain of inflation
Many Arizona residents are feeling the pain of inflation. The latest numbers show Americans are paying about 9% more than this time last year.
Comments / 0