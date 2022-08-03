ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
otc.edu

Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15

WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural

Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only

JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.  Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man

LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

K-9 trainer had “inseparable bond” with Lor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a severe storm the night after Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Lor arrived in Greene County, Missouri, after his trek from Czechoslovakia. Lor barked at the storm in an unfamiliar land incessantly — until James Craigmyle brought him some food and sat out in the rain with him until […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”

No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Cherokee County Man Arrested for Second Time this Summer

One is arrested and drugs and cash are seized after a search in Cherokee County. Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity late last week. During the search, methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $20,000.00, was seized. Yesterday evening, the suspect who had evaded law enforcement over the weekend, was taken into custody. 59-year-old Timothy Sargent is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of distributing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

