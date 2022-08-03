lamardemocrat.com
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15
WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only
JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
Lack of child care is forcing people out of work. Can more companies follow Mercy’s lead?
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
Former Pittsburg teacher files lawsuit against USD 250
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A former Pittsburg school teacher claims the district discriminated against her when she was pregnant and after her maternity leave. Jessica Lake’s lawsuit alleges Pittsburg Community Schools USD 250 violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
BREAKING: Bomb threat note cause of casino evacuation
A bomb threat at "Indigo Sky Casino and Resort" prompts casino managers and local law enforcement to evacuate the gaming facility and adjoining hotel.
K-9 trainer had “inseparable bond” with Lor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a severe storm the night after Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Lor arrived in Greene County, Missouri, after his trek from Czechoslovakia. Lor barked at the storm in an unfamiliar land incessantly — until James Craigmyle brought him some food and sat out in the rain with him until […]
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
“Suspicious activity” at Indigo Sky prompts evacuation
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early this morning, the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor. After discussing the possible threat with local law enforcement, who were called to Indigo Sky, it was decided that the threat was credible enough to issue an full evacuation order of […]
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Cherokee County Man Arrested for Second Time this Summer
One is arrested and drugs and cash are seized after a search in Cherokee County. Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity late last week. During the search, methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $20,000.00, was seized. Yesterday evening, the suspect who had evaded law enforcement over the weekend, was taken into custody. 59-year-old Timothy Sargent is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of distributing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
