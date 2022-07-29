All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

mybeachradio.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
The Yard Brings Beer, Beats, and Eats to Atlantic City
For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
New Jersey’s Best Vegan Restaurants Found at the Jersey Shore
Do you know the difference between someone who is a vegan and someone who is a vegetarian? I didn’t either. My sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law are both vegans. Thanks to them, I learned quickly that there is a big difference when it comes to the two. People who are...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
New balloon business takes flight in Hamilton Square
Balloons were invented in England in 1824 and were used for science experiments by Professor Michael Faraday, who made the first balloons to help with his lab experiments using various gases. They were not intended to decorate for parties and commemorations, but the light and colorful balloons in various shapes...
Atlantic City restaurant gets its stolen furniture back
A month after Tony’s Baltimore Grill put out a reward for its stolen outdoor furniture, it has been returned. The Atlantic City mainstay had only recently introduced dining al fresco when a table, umbrella and six chairs vanished July 1. Tony’s put out a reward that included $1,500 and...
It’s Good to See New Jersey Restaurants Completely Ignoring Murphy’s Straw Ban
ASBURY PARK, NJ (EDITORIAL) – Shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ruled that plastic...
Experts Make Their Choices About The Greatest New Jersey Song Ever
We all know that New Jersey has always had an issue coming up with a state song, and while we won't go there, we do want to be able the name the best song about the Garden State. New Jersey has been a hot spot for musicians for decades, and...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
