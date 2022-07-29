City to Spray July 29-30, as Two Mosquito Pools Test Positive for WNV

(July 29, 2022) The City of Frisco received confirmation that two mosquito pools tested ’positive’ this week for West Nile Virus (WNV). The first location is along Plantation Ln., south of Lebanon Rd. The second location is near North County Rd. south of Eldorado Pkwy.

In response, the city’s third-party contractor will ground spray overnight, July 29-30 starting at 9 o’clock tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The overnight schedule is the same on Saturday, July 30, ending 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Weather permitting, spraying will take place in area east of Hillcrest Rd. and south of Jereme Trl., including parts of the Plantation Resort and Hillcrest Estates neighborhoods (see map). The other spray area includes parts of the Meadow Hill Estates and Frisco Springs neighborhoods (see map).

This makes ten positive mosquito pools in Frisco this season. Check out our GIS Mosquito Dashboard to see the locations of positive pools for this year as well as those in 2021. No human cases of WNV are confirmed in Frisco this year.

Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:

WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.

In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing mosquito pools on May 1. For more information on the city’s plan, visit friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.