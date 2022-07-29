Marshall Express Appreciation to Summer SOAR Staff Members

The year was 1945 and World War II was ending; it was a turbulent time filled with uncertainty. In Pasadena, seven Quaker families united to create a place where young children could experience simplicity, integrity, harmony, and equality. They purchased property on California Blvd. from Whittier College, who had been operating their Broadoaks School on the site since the first house was built as an orphanage and school in 1906.

PASADENA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO