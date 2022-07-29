Marshall Express Appreciation to Summer SOAR Staff Members

www.pasadenanow.com
Guest Essay | Dr. Judy Krause: Pacific Oaks Children’s School, Nearly 80 Years of Pasadena History
The year was 1945 and World War II was ending; it was a turbulent time filled with uncertainty. In Pasadena, seven Quaker families united to create a place where young children could experience simplicity, integrity, harmony, and equality. They purchased property on California Blvd. from Whittier College, who had been operating their Broadoaks School on the site since the first house was built as an orphanage and school in 1906.
Guest Opinion | Kathleen Clary Miller: Under the Oak Trees at Pacific Oaks
Whenever I drive up to Pasadena for the day, I walk my old neighborhood on South San Rafael Avenue, turn the corner on La Loma, and head across the bridge. My stop? Peering over the wall into the play-yard of Pacific Oaks Nursery School, one of my first and fondest memories of childhood.
Barnhart’s Bobcats: Taking Part in Community Service Efforts
Throughout the school year, Barnhart School’s Bobcats take part in several community service efforts – from food and coin drives to performing plays for children in local care facilities. There are many ways you can get involved in community service events as a family. You can pick up...
Blair Annual Fund: Project Your Passion
The reinvigorated Blair Annual Fund is launching its fall direct ask fundraiser — Project Your Passion — on August 1st!. Blair Annual Fund enhances and enriches the educational and cultural experience for all students at Blair — all grades, all students, inside the classroom and out. Please...
Neighborhood Concerns Lead to Proposed Permit Changes at 77-Year Old Nursery School and Day Care Center
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer on Wednesday will consider modifying the use permit issued to longtime Pacific Oaks Children’s School at 714 West California Blvd. in response to concerns raised recently by the neighboring residential community around the campus. The original Conditional Use Permit was issued to Pacific Oaks Children’s...
PUSD: First Day of School is on Thursday, August 11, 2022
The first day of school for PUSD 2022/23 school year is Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 2022/23 school calendar mirrors the current 2021/22 school calendar with a midweek start and a weeklong Thanksgiving break. Key calendar dates include:. First Day of School – Thursday, August 11, 2022. Thanksgiving Break...
Public Memorial Service to be Held For Councilmember Kennedy in September
A public service for Councilmember John J. Kennedy will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in Centennial Square in front of City Hall. A reception will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kennedy died on July 21. He was recently elected to another four-year term...
Pasadena Police Could Use Grant Funds For More License Plate Readers
Pasadena police could use $601,705 in scheduled grant funds for anti-vehicle barriers, automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) and an infrared camera system for a helicopter. The money would come from an Urban Area Security Initiative grant. The City is set to receive $716,705 as part of a nationwide program to...
Renewal for 710 Stub Consulting Contract on Council Consent Calendar For Monday
The City Council’s Consent Calendar section allows a number of items to be voted on to be grouped into a single agenda item where all can be passed with one action. Among items on Monday’s Consent Calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to amend a contract with Pointe to increase a contract to $882,001, through July 31 for consultant services to provide SR 710 northern stub post relinquishment support.
New App Rolls Out in Pasadena That Helps Diners Get Discounts And Saves Food Waste, Too
A new mobile app that’s intended to help reduce food waste in your local community while solving hunger has just been rolled out by a Pasadena-based startup that two friends, both of them software programmers, launched recently to help mitigate global warming and climate change. The app, called NextPlate,...
Monday Morning Bullpen: Council to Honor Kennedy on Monday
After an unscheduled week off as the City reeled from the death of Councilmember John Kennedy, the council returns on Monday with a full consent calendar and two important items. He was reelected to represent District 3 for four more years in June. The City Council is in the very...
Council Expected to Send Letter of Support for Bill to Expand California ID Eligibility For All Californians, Regardless of Immigration Status
On Monday the Pasadena City Council is expected to approve issuing an official letter of support for a new state Assembly Bill expanding the eligibility to obtain a California identity card to approximately 1.6 million undocumented people living here. Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz made the recommendation to authorize Mayor...
As Mourning for Councilmember John J. Kennedy’s Death Continues, Council Begins Process to Fill District 3 Seat
Mayor Victor Gordo said Friday in an open letter that while the City and community remain “shocked and saddened” by the unexpected passing of District 3 Councilmember John J. Kennedy on July 21, the process to appoint an interim Councilmember has begun. Confirming what Pasadena Now reported earlier,...
Novavax Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available This Week in LA County
Long Beach health officials began offering doses of the newly approved Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 Monday, with Los Angeles County scheduled to start administering the medication on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine July 13 after it was found to be...
Coroner ID’s Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police
An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the 600 block of...
Police Seeking Public’s Help in Local Homicide
The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a May 2 homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Shortly before 9 p.m. police received 911 calls and an alert of “Shots Fired” from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
Unstable Monsoonal Moisture Could Bring Isolated Showers Sunday, Monday
A moist and unstable air mass carrying monsoonal moisture over the Pasadena region could bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least Monday, especially in the mountains north of the city, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said Pasadena could expect a 30 percent chance of...
