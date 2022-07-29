ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Swanton man declared dead after pickup truck crash

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBloL_0gxxDQrk00

A Swanton man was pronounced dead at the scene Friday morning of a one-vehicle crash in Springfield Township that authorities said may have resulted from a medical emergency.

Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound on Airport Highway near Crissey Road in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when the vehicle went off the road about 10:25 a.m. and hit a utility pole before coming to rest against a tree, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Both the state patrol and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mr. Robinson appeared to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. He wore a seat belt and impairment was not suspected, troopers from the patrol’s Toledo post said.

