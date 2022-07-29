These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

www.orlandoweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Choose this Hotel Near Disney World and Give Back Through Education of LocalsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Orlando, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Selects Keely Leggett as New Public Information Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials have announced the hiring of Keely Leggett as the airport’s new Public Information Officer. “We are excited to welcome Keely to the MLB team,” said Mark Busalacchi, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Her experience...
click orlando
Wild Florida’s Drive-Thru Safari Park with Giraffe Feeding Official Rules
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
mynews13.com
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in August: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT. There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. With summer wrapping up soon it is time to make those weekend getaway plans, spend time cooling off in natural springs near Orlando, or head to a nearby beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
bungalower
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September
According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
5 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida. Here’s how much they won
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five Mega Millions winning tickets from Friday’s drawing were sold in Florida, including one from a Kissimmee Publix. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at a Publix located on 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Lottery. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
vieravoice.com
Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’
Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
click orlando
Roundtable in Orlando to talk rising rent, struggling hospitality workers
ORLANDO, Fla. – A roundtable discussion tonight will discuss the impact rising rents and inflation are having on the Orlando area’s biggest industry: tourism. The discussion at 6 p.m. Monday night at the Bear Creek Recreation Complex will talk to theme park workers, specifically — the latest in a string of discussions on how to tackle rising rents.
click orlando
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
WESH
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Comments / 0