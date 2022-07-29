Jury delivers verdict against Louisville SWAT officers who claim city owes them millions in back pay

www.wdrb.com
4d ago
Wave 3
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged by federal grand jury for illegal possession of machine gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a machine gun. According to a news release, 31-year-old William Thompson possessed a machine gun, a Glock Switch without a serial number and another firearm on June 16, 2022. Thompson was previously...
wdrb.com
Judge declares mistrial in case of man charged with murder of former U of L cheerleader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge declared a mistrial Monday morning in the case of a man charged with murder in the deadly drunken driving death of a former University of Louisville cheerleader. Bradley Caraway's attorney is sick and unable to continue the trial, which began last week, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
This is what it's like to be a Deputy Coroner in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being a coroner is certainly not a job for everyone, but for some people, it truly is a calling. Since 2015, Scott Russ has dealt with death daily as Jefferson County’s Chief Deputy Coroner. “Oh yeah, it’s a good job. A lot of us have...
WLKY.com
Cherokee Park visitors on high alert after man attacked people with pepper spray, taser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a man who tried to attack people with pepper spray and a taser over the weekend on Cherokee Park trails. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, three incidents took place on July 29 and 30, sometime between 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible domestic altercation in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening. LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting near Hemlock Street and Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The man, whose age is...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
wdrb.com
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
wdrb.com
Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
WLKY.com
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown police arrest pair accused of trafficking stolen identities, cashing $10K in forged checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown said they arrested two people who were working with several accomplices to cash stolen checks and steal identities from several victims all over the country. According to court documents, 48-year-old Eric Henderson and 42-year-old Kelly Mendez were arrested Friday evening. The Elizabethtown Police...
wvih.com
Robbery Suspect Leads Police On Chase
A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the Jefferson County Public School bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
k105.com
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
WLKY.com
34-year-old Louisville woman found dead in Scott County; police investigating
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a Louisville woman was found dead in southern Indiana. It happened on Sunday, July 31, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Scott County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a location on South Underwood Road in reference to a body...
'It's just said. It's not fair.' Break-ins reported at downtown businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Downtown Louisville was once known as the safest area in Louisville, but recently it has been riddled with a series of crimes. The area has seen several break-ins, and on Friday afternoon, USPS said a postal worker was held at knifepoint. Goodwood Brewery experienced a break-in...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
95.3 MNC
Greenwood Mall hero’s girlfriend speaks out about food court shooting rampage
Eli Dicken hasn’t said much since the Greenwood Park Mall Shooting. He’s the man from Seymour who shot and killed the shooter, saving the lives of many. His girlfriend, Shay Golden, shared her story in an interview with WISH-TV. “I hope nobody has to experience what I experienced....
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
