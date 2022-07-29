Gun Group Sues Colorado Over Gun Magazine 15-Round Limit

www.usnews.com
US News and World Report
Virgin Galactic Planning an Astronaut Campus in New Mexico
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic announced Tuesday that it's planning to build an astronaut campus and training facility in southern New Mexico. Company officials said in a statement that it has secured land for the facility outside Truth or Consequences near the...
Death Toll in Northern California Wildfire Zone Rises to 4
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State...
California Court Overturns 3 Deputies' Murder Conviction
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Northern California deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.
Hospital System Serving MS, AL Merges With Louisiana System
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans.
Flags Lowered for Connecticut Soldier Killed by Lightning
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.
