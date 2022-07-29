Gun Group Sues Colorado Over Gun Magazine 15-Round Limit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO