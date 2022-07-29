www.waaytv.com
Rain chances drop, heat builds back into North Alabama
Rain chances lessen the rest of this workweek, meaning the temperatures begin to climb! We're back in the low 90s as the kids head back to school Tuesday through Friday. A few spots may even reach the mid-90s this week. Spotty afternoon downpours are possible each day, but rain coverage...
Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates
While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
Decatur church volunteers collect donations, travel to help flood victims in Virginia, Kentucky
Some church volunteers from Decatur arrived in southwest Virginia on Monday night and will soon be helping flood victims. "It's all different groups that come together to volunteer and try to serve other people," said Cody Michael, outreach minister of Decatur Church of Christ. Volunteers with Project Unity are on...
