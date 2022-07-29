FTX obtains full approval for Dubai’s crypto license under VARA

financefeeds.com
Related
financefeeds.com
Dukascopy expands crypto CFD suite with 405 new stocks
Switzerland’s forex bank and broker, Dukascopy has just expanded its offering to include 405 new stock CFDs such as Harley-Davidson, Spotify, Dell, Puma and others from US, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain. In a blog on its website, Dukascopy noted that the new offering was the result...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
financefeeds.com
DeFi non-custodial wallet iToken taps Mercuryo as fiat on-ramp
Mercuryo has previously onboarded 1inch, Trezor, and Trust Wallet in its quest to facilitate access to crypto. DeFi non-custodial wallet iToken has integrated payments solution platform Mercuryo as its sole fiat on-ramp. Under the partnership, iToken’s more than ten million users will be able to use their preferred and local...
Comments / 0