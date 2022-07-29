eToro registers crypto platform with Italian regulator

financefeeds.com
Dukascopy expands crypto CFD suite with 405 new stocks
Switzerland’s forex bank and broker, Dukascopy has just expanded its offering to include 405 new stock CFDs such as Harley-Davidson, Spotify, Dell, Puma and others from US, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain. In a blog on its website, Dukascopy noted that the new offering was the result...
DeFi non-custodial wallet iToken taps Mercuryo as fiat on-ramp
Mercuryo has previously onboarded 1inch, Trezor, and Trust Wallet in its quest to facilitate access to crypto. DeFi non-custodial wallet iToken has integrated payments solution platform Mercuryo as its sole fiat on-ramp. Under the partnership, iToken’s more than ten million users will be able to use their preferred and local...
How to Trade Forex Completely Anonymously
High-profile investors used to save anonymous trading for special occasions. But now that cryptocurrencies are more widely used in FX trading, anyone can trade secretly. The use of anonymity in trading has both benefits and drawbacks. Use Bitcoin or any other altcoin that your broker accepts if you want to trade FX anonymously. Documents titled “Know Your Customer” are based on an anti-money laundering strategy that was implemented in 2014. The effort aimed to combat money laundering, particularly those committed by those looking to support international terrorism. It is evident that KYC rules have a particularly good reason for existing, thus, we cannot exactly call them a “bad” thing.
Amber Group obtains PCI-DSS certification amid cyber threats in crypto and payments
“Cyber risks and threats are inevitable in a rapidly evolving digital assets and payments landscape, and these threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated as the ecosystem expands.”. Digital asset platform Amber Group has obtained Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification, founded by five major global credit card...
