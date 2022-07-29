eToro registers crypto platform with Italian regulator

High-profile investors used to save anonymous trading for special occasions. But now that cryptocurrencies are more widely used in FX trading, anyone can trade secretly. The use of anonymity in trading has both benefits and drawbacks. Use Bitcoin or any other altcoin that your broker accepts if you want to trade FX anonymously. Documents titled “Know Your Customer” are based on an anti-money laundering strategy that was implemented in 2014. The effort aimed to combat money laundering, particularly those committed by those looking to support international terrorism. It is evident that KYC rules have a particularly good reason for existing, thus, we cannot exactly call them a “bad” thing.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO