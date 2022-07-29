25 Years Later, Mariah Carey’s “Honey” Is Just As Sweet

www.vogue.com
Nick Cannon reveals his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is his 'fantasy love' and admits he'd get back together with her if their relationship could be 'the way it was'
Nick Cannon told "The Hot Tee Talk Show" podcast he would reconcile with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon said Carey was his "fantasy love" and that their relationship was "like a fairy tale." He added that he had "respect" for her relationship with Bryan Tanaka.
Mariah Carey Wears Crop Top Under Open Robe With Kris Jenner At D&G Party: Photo
Bow down to the queens! Mariah Carey and Kris Jenner posed together for an iconic snap that will surely delight the kids. The elusive chanteuse, 52, and the famous momager, 66, wrapped their arms around each other at a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana party for the fabulous photo shared to Kris’ Instagram on Sunday, July 10.
Nick Cannon on Whether Mariah Carey Would Give Him a Second Chance
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married for eight years and have two children. Cannon has since entered into a polygamous lifestyle but says he'll always love Carey.
Mariah Carey Dazzles In $6,000 Prada Sweatsuit Covered In Crystals: Photo
Mariah Carey, doesn’t wear a sweatsuit — unless it’s covered in crystals, of course! The “Bufferfly” songstress, 52, took to her account to share a glam pic with her 10.9 million followers on Wednesday, July 27. “Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” she captioned the pic, alongside a double heart emoji. “Thank you @dylaneckardt @shawnelliottrealestate and the @nestseekers team!” In the photo, Mariah relaxed on a wingback chair in what appeared to be a library/study. A small candle glowed to her right, and a cheerful bouquet of sunflowers was perched in a window to her left.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner
Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet. The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday,...
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?
Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance
Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin
On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing
Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
Emily Ratajkowski & Her Husband Just Broke Up After Reports He was a ‘Serial Cheater’
Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
