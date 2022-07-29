Gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker Has Filled His L.A. Home With Wild, One-of-a-Kind Objects

www.vogue.com
John and Yoko, Gala and Dali, Jane and Serge, Debbie Harry…. Among all the inspirational images on stylist Susanna Ausoni’s Instagram account, perhaps the most revealing one is that of Muhammed Ali, as this petite Milanese woman seems to live by the champion’s adage: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” That is, in my opinion, the effect of her collaboration with Italian Egyptian vocalist Mahmood (Alessandro Mahmoud).
For Kate Bush, it’s been the banner year that no one saw coming. Since Netflix hit Stranger Things catapulted the legendary British singer-songwriter back into the zeitgeist by using her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill,” it’s been a fruitful time for Gen-Z to discover—and long-time fans to celebrate—her genius. As she reclaims the top of the charts and rakes in millions of views on her electrifying music videos, her renaissance has also ushered in a renewed appreciation for her singular beauty. Since 1978, when then-19-year-old Bush’s debut single “Wuthering Heights” shot straight to number one, she’s embodied a dreamy, bohemian romance. Her unmistakable choppy shag, often accompanied by a smoked-out gaze and rosy rouged cheeks, only add to the rapture of watching her perform.
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Nail Files is a series in which Vogue asks creators and enthusiasts to muse on their love of the manicure, from favorite designs to must-follow artists and salons.
We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our second edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant in collaboration with Studio RM, the prestigious creative studio with offices in London and New York, which specializes in color grading and post production for film, print and digital. The artists Adeolu Osibodu and...
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Nensi Dojaka has won plaudits for her conceal-and-reveal minidresses and bodysuits. Last year, the fashion search engine Lyst revealed her sexy LBDs were among the hottest products online, and she went on to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize in the fall. Countless celebrities have fallen for the designer’s sultry looks—her stylish gen-Z fans include Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin and Zendaya—the most recent convert being Olivia Rodrigo.
The work of Senegalese artist Issa Samb was the starting point for Engineered Garments designer Daiki Suzuki’s spring collection. It was Samb’s installation work specifically that inspired Suzuki, particularly that of a wooden plank covered in found objects, most of them fabric. How this piece informed the collection...
Singer Leon Bridges has been embarking on his Boundless tour throughout Europe since June, playing tracks from his 2021 album Gold-Diggers Sound. It’s his first time touring since the pandemic began, and Bridges says he’s very much missed being on the stage. “I missed being with my band and crew and the camaraderie we have on the road,” says Bridges. “The stage is where I come alive. I’m naturally an introvert, so that alone time [during the pandemic] was healing—but I missed touring. There’s nothing like being with the fans and connecting with them from the stage.”
Entering Isaac Julien’s newest installation, Once Again … (Statues Never Die), is like entering into a series of questions, each composed in sumptuous, film-like black-and-white video, each projected on five wall-sized screens. The visitor to the exhibition—which runs through September 4, at the Barnes Foundation, in Philadelphia—stands in the half-circle of views, a panorama of five characters, each moving through museums and art studios, through mansions and nightclubs and landscapes of time. Altogether, it’s a dream that makes a point to not make a point at all, but instead foreground old (but still charged) debates about art and objects, about how people see things or don’t, about the resonances of violence and the power of questions to reposition us. It’s a summer must-see.
Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close, and the summer heat sets in? If you’re looking for a trip to the theater—and fancy something a little offbeat—check out the actor and first-time director Nana Mensah’s charming comedy-drama Queen of Glory, which follows a Ghanaian-American graduate student as she navigates the death of her mother (and the Christian bookstore she left behind). Elsewhere, Issa Rae makes her return to TV via HBO’s playful Rap Sh!t, starring Aida Osman and KaMillion as friends and struggling female rappers on the come-up in Miami. Finally, if you like your comedy a little more biting (and very cringe-inducing), the king of the pitch-black docu-comedy, Nathan Fielder, is back with The Rehearsal.
It’s a music bonanza: Not only does Lollapalooza start this week but Beyoncé is dropping her Renaissance album this weekend. Why not rock a band T-shirt? On the street they’re being worn super-cropped or oversized, and paired with bold pants. To further enhance your rock star image, make sure to apply dark eyeliner as well.
Princess Diana was known for her cheerful prints, but one of her most famous dresses of all time was black. Known as the “revenge dress”, the Christina Stambolian LBD Lady Di wore to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in June 1994 was equal parts glamorous and daring.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie’s favorite fashion brands are scarcely recognizable (unless you know your way around The Row and Loro Piana), but her accessories spell out luxury. This is a woman who lives for the discreet elegance of a Salvatore Ferragamo wool coat and the quiet craft behind a Gabriela Hearst dress, but who can’t help but fall for the charms of Dior’s 30 Montaigne bag and Fendi’s Kan U shoulder style. The perfect shoes to pair with Jolie’s archival Brunello Cucinelli kaftans and Carine Gilson robes? Valentino Garavani’s Vlogo sandals, which add a subtle flash of glam to her otherwise achingly curated, muted fashion proposition.
In Hulu’s new satirical comedy Not Okay, Zoey Deutch stars as Danni Sanders, a 20-something fledgling writer obsessed with amplifying her social media clout. She’s willing to do so by any means necessary, going so far as to fake an Emily in Paris–style sojourn to the City of Light and subsequently pretend to survive a terrorist attack.
Meghan Markle is known for her polished style with a personable edge. From waving the flag for sustainable fashion in brands like Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst, to doubling down on glamour in Givenchy and Emilia Wickstead, Meghan knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices. Her summer style is just as unforgettable.
Critics say nostalgia runs in twenty year cycles. Well, the comedy Austin Powers: Goldmember hit the big 2-0 mark this week and Beyoncé’s star turn as Foxxy Cleopatra hits all our Y2K-nostalgia pleasure points. Her fashion in the film is a delightfully camp affair: metallic booty shorts, midriff jackets, big gold hoop earrings, and dangerously low-slung jeans with dramatic flared legs. In honor of the film's anniversary—and Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance, releasing today—what better than to revisit one of the star's most fashionable roles?
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From the-world-is-on-fire stress sweat to the excess body odor that inevitably comes with summer, I’ve been thinking a lot about perspiration lately— more specifically how best to keep it (and my exorbitant dry-cleaning bill) at bay.
It’s difficult to write about disordered eating and recovery in a way that refrains from cliches. As author Leslie Jamison put it in her 2018 book The Recovering, a story about addiction “is always a story that has already been told.” Maybe that’s what makes the author and chef Shaina Loew-Banayan’s new book Elegy for an Appetite so captivating. The 74-page poetic memoir crackles with a wholly different kind of energy, turning Loew-Banayan’s desperation (to eat a certain way, to look a certain way, to cook the kind of food they dream of cooking) into a kind of siren song for any reader who’s ever struggled with food—which, by the way, is most of us.
