Kelsey Lu Is Collaborating on a Vibe-Shifting Tincture to Help “Purge What No Longer Serves You”

Core Is the New Chic
In the film Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis plays the crotchety yet brilliant designer Reynolds Woodcock. A man so tightly wound he yells at his muse for audibly consuming toast, Reynolds is not concerned with keeping with the times. When he learns from his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) that a major client has switched to a new fashion house, he feigns confusion. “All I’ve done is dress her beautifully,” he says. To which Cyril replies, “I don’t think that matters to some people. I think they want what is fashionable and chic.” Reynolds loses it. “Chic! Whoever invented that ought to be spanked in public. I don’t even know what that word means! What is that word? Fucking chic! They should be hung, drawn, and quartered. Fucking chic.” Sub out chic for core, and you’ve just glimpsed my inner monologue for the past few months. You either die a Cyril or live long enough to see yourself become a Reynolds.
Nail Files: How L.A.-Based Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt Created Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails
Nail Files is a series in which Vogue asks creators and enthusiasts to muse on their love of the manicure, from favorite designs to must-follow artists and salons.
Meet the Milanese Stylist Susanna Ausoni Who “Listens With Her Eyes”
John and Yoko, Gala and Dali, Jane and Serge, Debbie Harry…. Among all the inspirational images on stylist Susanna Ausoni’s Instagram account, perhaps the most revealing one is that of Muhammed Ali, as this petite Milanese woman seems to live by the champion’s adage: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” That is, in my opinion, the effect of her collaboration with Italian Egyptian vocalist Mahmood (Alessandro Mahmoud).
Olivia Rodrigo Puts Her Spin on the Dress Brand of the Year
Nensi Dojaka has won plaudits for her conceal-and-reveal minidresses and bodysuits. Last year, the fashion search engine Lyst revealed her sexy LBDs were among the hottest products online, and she went on to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize in the fall. Countless celebrities have fallen for the designer’s sultry looks—her stylish gen-Z fans include Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin and Zendaya—the most recent convert being Olivia Rodrigo.
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Marni’s Francesco Risso is Taking the Brand ‘On Tour’ Starting With New York Fashion Week
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Marni will show at New York Fashion Week this September,...
TikTok Made Me Buy It: The Natural Underarm Soap That Keeps Body Odor at Bay
From the-world-is-on-fire stress sweat to the excess body odor that inevitably comes with summer, I've been thinking a lot about perspiration lately— more specifically how best to keep it (and my exorbitant dry-cleaning bill) at bay.
Get to Know Diann Margott Santiago
This month, Toronto-based style star Diann Margott––who celebrates her birthday on August 24 (happy birthday, Diann!), shares her fashion inspirations and what’s on her wardrobe wish list…. Full name/pronouns: Diann Margott Santiago (she/her) @pinkfluffglitterati on IG :) Location: Toronto—and, literally every other month, New York City!
A Look Back at Kate Bush’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
For Kate Bush, it’s been the banner year that no one saw coming. Since Netflix hit Stranger Things catapulted the legendary British singer-songwriter back into the zeitgeist by using her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill,” it’s been a fruitful time for Gen-Z to discover—and long-time fans to celebrate—her genius. As she reclaims the top of the charts and rakes in millions of views on her electrifying music videos, her renaissance has also ushered in a renewed appreciation for her singular beauty. Since 1978, when then-19-year-old Bush’s debut single “Wuthering Heights” shot straight to number one, she’s embodied a dreamy, bohemian romance. Her unmistakable choppy shag, often accompanied by a smoked-out gaze and rosy rouged cheeks, only add to the rapture of watching her perform.
Rebeca Mendoza Believes In Wearing Statement Pieces Every Day
Rebeca Mendoza showed signs of being a fashion designer from an early age. “When I was little, I would bring hand sketches of drawings of clothes and dresses and bring them to the supermarket,” Mendoza says. “When people were lining up to pay, I would pass them off to women and tell them that I could make dresses for them.” Growing up in a creative family in Mexico City—her mom is an art historian, her grandmother a painter and sculptor, and her father a writer—she was surrounded by inspiration and given freedom to experiment. It paid off, as she’s now the creative director at Mark Cross, America’s oldest luxury brand known for fine leather goods and ladylike purses.
Gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker Has Filled His L.A. Home With Wild, One-of-a-Kind Objects
Alex Tieghi-Walker’s Los Angeles home is a clapboard cabinet of curiosities: nearly every object inside is a one-off piece sourced from friends, artists, and makers around the world. There’s a reclaimed plastic chandelier that Tieghi-Walker affectionately describes as “weird octopus spidery thing,” a cabinet made out of tiles that look like they’ve been squeezed through a pasta maker, and hundreds of unique plates and mezcal cups. (“I host a lot,” Teighi-Walker justifies.) Then there’s the outdoor bathtub, nestled in the jungle-like courtyard with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. "Part of the joy of living in Los Angeles is this indoor outdoor life," he says. “It’s kind of a guilt-free bath because when I drain the water it waters the garden.”
Episode 11: Get Extra Mileage Out of Your Key Summer Closet Staples
Get extra mileage out of your key summer closet staples with our expert guide for styling those heatwave essentials—both in the city and beyond… This month’s episode of The Get LIVE––tune in on Thursday, August 18––is set to be packed with outfit ideas. For anyone searching for that elusive go-anywhere dress: We have you covered…
At the Barnes Foundation, Isaac Julien Stages a Soaring Ode to Black Creativity
Entering Isaac Julien’s newest installation, Once Again … (Statues Never Die), is like entering into a series of questions, each composed in sumptuous, film-like black-and-white video, each projected on five wall-sized screens. The visitor to the exhibition—which runs through September 4, at the Barnes Foundation, in Philadelphia—stands in the half-circle of views, a panorama of five characters, each moving through museums and art studios, through mansions and nightclubs and landscapes of time. Altogether, it’s a dream that makes a point to not make a point at all, but instead foreground old (but still charged) debates about art and objects, about how people see things or don’t, about the resonances of violence and the power of questions to reposition us. It’s a summer must-see.
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
Gen Z Is Sober Curious: Why Many Young People Are Rethinking Their Relationship With Alcohol
Every weekend in college was a bender for Isabella. Because she and her friends didn’t have much money, they would buy the cheapest alcohol they could afford then restrict their food intake to get tipsy faster. If she drank that way now, she thinks someone would intervene. But back then? “We always used to joke that you’re not an alcoholic until you graduate.”
Cheddar News Tastes Some Wine With Happy Cork
Looking for Black-owned wine and spirits in NYC? Well, Happy Cork can help. Co-founder Sunshine Foss stops by Cheddar News to give us a taste of some of the wines on her shelves.
Meet British Vogue’s Deputy Editor Sarah Harris
Few people know Vogue like Sarah Harris. The Deputy Editor and Fashion Features Director of British Vogue started at the company almost two decades ago and has become well-known for her discerning eye and insightful writing (witness her interview with Naomi Campbell). For July’s Meet the Editor event, Vogue Club members have the opportunity to ask Sarah anything—from her career to her approach to fashion.
Jayma Cardoso Hosted an Elegant Bridgehampton Dinner for Vacheron Constantin
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
Deux Chats Brings Parisian Romance—And a Lovely Lobster Roll—to Brooklyn
Inspiration, as they say, comes in many forms. For Deux Chats, a new restaurant opening this week in Williamsburg, that form was a white exalted arch ceiling—a New York City rarity, especially in a neighborhood known for its abundance of factory and loft-style buildings. “It had these ornate old-world style molding details to it that immediately evoked Paris for me," says proprietor Jon Neidich.
