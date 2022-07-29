Shohei Ohtani focusing on current situation after another dominant outing

www.yardbarker.com
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
Cardinals reportedly trade for Jose Quintana from Pirates
Pittsburgh's return for Quintana has yet to be announced, but the starting pitcher-hungry Cardinals have to be feeling great about adding another arm to their rotation. Quintana is 3-5 in 20 games started this season with a 3.50 ERA and WHIP of 1.27. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and has since played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Pirates.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Michael Fulmer changes clubhouses after Tigers trade him to Twins
Righty reliever Michael Fulmer didn't have far to go to meet his new teammates after the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Minnesota Twins. In fact, all he had to do was walk down a hallway. Fulmer, who has been a smoke-thrower for the Tigers out of the pen and...
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Padres acquire four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from Brewers in blockbuster deal
As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- despite currently holding the top spot in the NL Central at 57-45 -- had made it known that they were willing to move the hard-throwing lefty if they received a good enough offer. Hader is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 saves in 37 appearances this season.
Report: Padres seen as 'most likely landing spot' for Nationals superstar Juan Soto
Even before they landed Hader, the Padres had been involved in arguably more trade rumors than any other team this summer. It was reported last week that rival executives perceived San Diego to be the front-runners to land Soto. The Padres had also previously been named as possible landing spots for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and/or Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Astros, Braves swap pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Will Smith in trade
The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, is 4-3 this season in 12 starts after missing nearly two months due to a leg injury suffered in May. His last outing on Sunday was his best of the year with no runs and only two hits allowed in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners. He also had a season-high eight strikeouts. In 2019, Odorizzi earned All-Star honors during a stint with the Minnesota Twins and finished the year with a 15-7 record and 3.51 ERA.
Mike Trout Receives Good News After Meeting With Back Specialist
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received good news regarding his back injury on Sunday after meeting with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, and the caution surrounding his situation has taken a positive step forward. Trout hasn’t appeared in a game since July 12 after exiting in the sixth inning...
Report: Angels make decision on possible Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision on possibly trading Shohei Ohtani after a brief round of speculation. The Angels have decided to keep Ohtani for at least the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly unwilling to sanction an Ohtani trade, and the organization has subsequently signaled that the two-way star will not be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Cardinals pitching two different trade packages to Nationals for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as favorites to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. St. Louis joins two NL West squads in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as finalists for Soto’s services with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline.
