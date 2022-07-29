74 Year Old Drowns Near Pawleys Island

www.wfxb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in Georgetown, SCKennardo G. James
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wfxb.com
Police Searching for Missing Florence County Woman
Police in Florence County need your help finding a missing woman. 37 year old Tonya Jarvis was last seen exiting a bus at a bus station in the 600 block of South Irby Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. Jarvis is 5” 3′ and weighs about 230 pounds, she was last seen wearing a green tank top, gray pants and white sandals. Police say she has medical conditions which put her at risk when unmedicated. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department.
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
live5news.com
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop
CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
WRDW-TV
9 rescued after boat collides with oyster bed near SC island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Coast Guard announced that they worked with partner agencies to rescue nine people from the water on Saturday after their boat allided with an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island. Beaufort County dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders about the situation at 10:16 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim of crash on Kent Road Saturday
The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the 26-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The driver- Trevor Hagie, 26- was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather Drive, east of Andrews. Police said the SUV Hagie was driving...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later
UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
live5news.com
Fatal Berkeley County crash scene found 3 days later, troopers say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The crash scene along Highway 52 was discovered on Sunday, three days after the crash happened, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Investigators believe the crash occurred at approximately 12:26...
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
Crash sends car into pond off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street. A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Evans said everyone appeared to […]
A 62-year-old man is charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the Friday’s deadly collision in North Charleston
North Charleston, South Carolina – Friday morning collision in North Charleston was fatal for two people, and now the local police department has charged a 62-year-old man regarding the fatal incident. As we already reported, seven vehicles were involved in the deadly crash that happened at the intersection of...
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Florence Shooting
A shooting and assault in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence on Friday evening led to a situation outside of a motel on Lucas Street. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, one person was shot and another was assaulted but both are being treated at the hospital and their condition’s haven’t been released. Brandt said officers tracked down the suspect identified as Fransisko Tursios at the motel and tried to get him to surrender but he refused to come out of the room so officers deployed tear gas. Tursios was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond.
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
abcnews4.com
Grandmother, grandson identified as victims of 7-vehicle wreck in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of the deceased in a seven-vehicle crash in North Charleston. On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office said 62-year-old Debora Page and 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier died in the Rivers Avenue wreck around 8:30 a.m. the previous day.
Comments / 2