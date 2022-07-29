Darlington County Authorities Searching for Missing Man

A shooting and assault in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence on Friday evening led to a situation outside of a motel on Lucas Street. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, one person was shot and another was assaulted but both are being treated at the hospital and their condition’s haven’t been released. Brandt said officers tracked down the suspect identified as Fransisko Tursios at the motel and tried to get him to surrender but he refused to come out of the room so officers deployed tear gas. Tursios was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond.

