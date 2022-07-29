Darlington County Authorities Searching for Missing Man

www.wfxb.com
wfxb.com
Police Searching for Missing Florence County Woman
Police in Florence County need your help finding a missing woman. 37 year old Tonya Jarvis was last seen exiting a bus at a bus station in the 600 block of South Irby Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. Jarvis is 5” 3′ and weighs about 230 pounds, she was last seen wearing a green tank top, gray pants and white sandals. Police say she has medical conditions which put her at risk when unmedicated. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department.
WMBF
Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting. Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
abcnews4.com
Child dies after going missing in water at Lee State Park, Sheriff's Office confirms
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A child's body has been recovered after a search and rescue operation when authorities say the child went underwater at a Lee County park. Divers were searching for a child who went missing Sunday afternoon in the water at Lee State Park on Loop Road in the Bishopville area of Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Florence Shooting
A shooting and assault in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence on Friday evening led to a situation outside of a motel on Lucas Street. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, one person was shot and another was assaulted but both are being treated at the hospital and their condition’s haven’t been released. Brandt said officers tracked down the suspect identified as Fransisko Tursios at the motel and tried to get him to surrender but he refused to come out of the room so officers deployed tear gas. Tursios was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond.
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
wfxb.com
Laurinburg Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Laurinburg Police arrested and charged a 30 year old man with attempted murder after a shooting on Friday. Eugene Johnson Jr. was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault in the presence of a minor, discharging a firearm within an enclosure and discharging a firearm in the city. According to police, they responded to the 1300 block of Tara Drive around 10:15 p.m. and found a 27 year old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. That man was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition. As of yesterday afternoon, he was listed in ‘very critical condition.’ Johnson was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center where he remains without bond.
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
wpde.com
Police urge patience with traffic congestion near Florence schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is urging you to have patience with traffic congestion around schools in Florence as school starts back this week. Some people complained that traffic was backed for more than one mile just before 8 o'clock Monday morning around John...
WIS-TV
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday in Richland County. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to 4100 Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on July 31 after gunshots were reported. A 16-year-old, identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, was hit in the upper body...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
myhorrynews.com
Blythewood man convicted of murdering Myrtle Beach man
A Blythewood man on Thursday was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Myrtle Beach man and received a life sentence. Darrell Demarcus Land, 34, was also convicted of possession of weapon during a violent crime, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release, but because he received a life sentence for murder, there was no additional sentence for the weapons charge.
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
Man, dog shot during Florence County home invasion
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and his dog were injured early Friday morning during a home invasion in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. at a home on Evans Street. The man was shot in the arm. The dog is being treated […]
