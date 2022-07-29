Surfside Beach Pier Construction Completion Date Pushed Back

www.wfxb.com
One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in Georgetown, SCKennardo G. James
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wfxb.com
Family Awarded $20.7 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million after a wrongful death lawsuit ended in their favor. The family visited the beach in August 2018 in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort where lack’s beach services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs. The beach service and city had a contract in which the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment. The fiancé of one of the family members drowned after getting caught in a rip current but no life guards responded. The suit claims that on September 30th, 2016 the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city warning about ‘the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.’ The family claimed that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the area.
Conway City Council advances strip-mall project, changes to hotel incentive program
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a strip-mall proposal and changes to a hotel incentive program Monday night. Council members said they are hopeful for these initiatives. “These are solid deals, and I’m looking forward to it. Councilman William Goldfinch said. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said they have been […]
columbuscountynews.com
$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N
Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!
WMBF
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s illegal, and it hurts Grand Strand restaurants and the people who rely on the money and tips they make there. “Dine and dash” is when people order their food, eat their meals and then leave without paying. Within the last year, some...
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
WMBF
Surfside Beach discusses pier postponement, public safety pay increase at citizens’ workshop
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach held a citizens workshop Thursday to discuss the construction of the Surfside Beach Pier along with the town’s budget for the fiscal year. “The ultimate goal is to make sure you have good, objective, honest information, so you know...
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach holds first vacation giveaway fundraiser
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach has created a vacation giveaway fundraiser. The organization partnered with Dunes Village Resort, Dune Golf and Beach Club, King Street Grille, Extreme Pizza, The Alabama Theater and Brookgreen Gardens to create this vacation giveaway. Each dollar donated is an entry in the raffle for a […]
Centre Daily
Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach golf is a lot of things to a lot of people. Its sheer volume — more than 80 courses along a 60-mile stretch of mostly coastal plains and wetlands affectionately dubbed The Grand Strand — has attracted Canadian and Northeast golfers since the late 1950s.
holycitysinner.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles
“There is always something new to see at this event, which keeps guests returning year after year,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than a visit to Nights of a Thousand Candles. This event will sell out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through the festively lit gardens with a cup of hot cider or cocoa with family and friends.”
myhorrynews.com
New York City gal thrived in the backwater of Horry County
Before it became common for Yankees to move South, a New York City gal moved to Horry County and learned to love it here. But, getting acclimated to the Southern lifestyle, took some time, according to Sylvia Lilly Bell. Writing in the Vol. 27, No. 1 edition of the Independent...
myhorrynews.com
State's highest civilian honor presented to former Conway Councilwoman
Former long-serving Conway City Councilwoman Jean Timbes got the shock of her life recently when she was presented the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. Timbes said several members of her family came to visit and together they headed to the Crooked Oak in Downtown Conway...
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
The Post and Courier
'The George' marks the return of a hotel to Front Street after half a century
GEORGETOWN — After half a century, a hotel is returning to Georgetown's historic Front Street. More than 100 people gathered on the 600 block of Front Street in Georgetown on May 19 for a groundbreaking ceremony for The George, a boutique hotel that will be built at 615 Front St., the site where the Georgetown Times office sat for more than 40 years.
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
Myrtle Beach officials speak on Mustang Week’s final year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 21 years, the annual Mustang Week is taking its last ride through Myrtle Beach. Since its inception in 2001, Mustang Week has united hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators for a week to celebrate the vehicles they love. Brad Worley is an original staff member of Mustang Week. […]
WMBF
Cyclists end 3,000-mile journey for charity in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of five cyclists overcame heat and hills across the country to finish a long journey in the Grand Strand on Saturday. The 3,000-mile trek, which began in California, ended in Surfside Beach in support of the Ashley G. Foundation. The organization helps children and teens battling lymphoma, as well as their families.
wpde.com
Crash blocks Hwy 501 at Waccamaw River Bridge
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash on Highway 501 bypass was blocking traffic Saturday morning. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation reported the crash was blocking northbound traffic at Waccamaw River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up to Cox Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m. Lanes were reopened...
tmpresale.com
Gasolina Reggaeton Party (18+) in North Myrtle Beach, SC Sep 03, 2022 – presale password
A Gasolina Reggaeton Party (18+) presale password is finally here! For a very limited time you can order your tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this great opportunity to see Gasolina Reggaeton Party (18+)’s show in North Myrtle Beach!!. Here are the Gasolina Reggaeton Party (18+) show details:
WMBF
Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing. “It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”
