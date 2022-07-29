ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Biden says we’re ‘on the right path’ after economy shrinks for second straight quarter

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 117

Give'em truth
4d ago

That’s because him and his string puller Barry Obummer think the right path is the destruction of America so I am sure they think all is on the right path now. They all have got to go so we can try to turn things around.

Reply(2)
122
NYfaninAZ
3d ago

More lies, he is old and in advanced cognitive decline. He has been lying about his past for so long he can't separate the truth from his fantasies. No joke, he needs to be removedfrom office.

Reply(1)
54
My2¢
3d ago

Let me be perfectly clear: Destroying America is the goal here, folks. And every day, we're getting closer to the end. With all of the new immigrants entering the country, there's absolutely NOTHING that we can't accomplish together!! It's unity. No joke!

Reply
47
Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve#Treasury

NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forbes Advisor

Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?

More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
POTUS

Comments / 0

