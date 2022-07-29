Loris Man Charged After Shooting at Occupied Vehicle

www.wfxb.com
3 patrol cars damaged following a high-speed chase in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars were damaged Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash in the area of Barringer Street in Florence. Florence County Sheriff Office T.J. Joye said deputies went to a home to serve a warrant...
Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies. On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Florence Shooting
A shooting and assault in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence on Friday evening led to a situation outside of a motel on Lucas Street. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, one person was shot and another was assaulted but both are being treated at the hospital and their condition’s haven’t been released. Brandt said officers tracked down the suspect identified as Fransisko Tursios at the motel and tried to get him to surrender but he refused to come out of the room so officers deployed tear gas. Tursios was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond.
Laurinburg Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Laurinburg Police arrested and charged a 30 year old man with attempted murder after a shooting on Friday. Eugene Johnson Jr. was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault in the presence of a minor, discharging a firearm within an enclosure and discharging a firearm in the city. According to police, they responded to the 1300 block of Tara Drive around 10:15 p.m. and found a 27 year old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. That man was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition. As of yesterday afternoon, he was listed in ‘very critical condition.’ Johnson was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center where he remains without bond.
Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting. Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Man arrested, charged in eastern Columbus County crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Delco man is facing a list of charges in connection with several thefts in the eastern part of Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation. The report says the...
Police Searching for Missing Florence County Woman
Police in Florence County need your help finding a missing woman. 37 year old Tonya Jarvis was last seen exiting a bus at a bus station in the 600 block of South Irby Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. Jarvis is 5” 3′ and weighs about 230 pounds, she was last seen wearing a green tank top, gray pants and white sandals. Police say she has medical conditions which put her at risk when unmedicated. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department.
Longs man pleads guilty before trial, gets 30 years for Horry County murder charge
A 22-year-old Abbeville man on Thursday was convicted of murder stemming from a shooting in the Longs area of Horry County, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. A Longs man on Friday pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder before the case was scheduled for trial, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.
One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
Suspect identified after arrest at Florence motel for shooting, assault
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting and assault Friday evening in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence led to a situation outside a motel on Lucas Street, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department. Brent said one person was shot and another assaulted. Both were being...
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim of crash on Kent Road Saturday
The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the 26-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The driver- Trevor Hagie, 26- was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather Drive, east of Andrews. Police said the SUV Hagie was driving...
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
Nephew, uncle facing OUI, drug charges after truck crashes into Wilmington home
Court documents said the driver had alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
