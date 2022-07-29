Death Toll Continues to Rise After Kentucky Flood

www.wfxb.com
Family Awarded $20.7 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million after a wrongful death lawsuit ended in their favor. The family visited the beach in August 2018 in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort where lack’s beach services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs. The beach service and city had a contract in which the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment. The fiancé of one of the family members drowned after getting caught in a rip current but no life guards responded. The suit claims that on September 30th, 2016 the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city warning about ‘the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.’ The family claimed that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the area.
Gas Prices in South Carolina, U.S. Continue to Decline
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. Today, GasBuddy reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina was down 14.1 cents per gallon over the week averaging $3.68 a gallon. The national average also dropped by 15.9 cents to $4.17 a gallon. This marks the seventh straight week that prices have declined. The cost of diesel also went down an average of 14.8 cents per gallon nationally falling to $5.27 a gallon. Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 61.1 cents per gallon lower that they were at the beginning of July but are 80.5 cents per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.
North Carolina Boy Makes Finals for National Mullet Contest
A North Carolina boy is making headlines after making the Top 25 contestants of the USA Mullet Competition! Five-year-old Ethan Brown is from Transylvania County and has been rocking his mullet for two years now. If he wins, he wants to donate his 25-hundred dollar prize to research for type one diabetes in honor of his older sister who was diagnosed in 2020. Ethan’s father says “He just really loves his mullet…everybody comes up to him and says I love your mullet and he says business in the front party in the back and gives it a shake…” The third and final vote will start on August 15th on MulletChamp.com.
