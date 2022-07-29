ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star X1 Holdings Introduces Tailored and Personalized Services for Crypto-Investors to Manage Their Financial Portfolio

By Newsfile
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LMP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") LMPX and reminds investors of the July 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
TRAVEL
RadarOnline

Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million

Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Societe Generale CEO Interview - Q2 2022 Results (Video)

Societe Generale, one of the largest European financial services groups, reports results for Q2 2022. CEO Frédéric Oudéa comments on the Group's results. https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/q2-2022-results/. Topics covered in the interview include:. Q2 2022 results review. Business lines trends. Roadmap & financial targets for 2025. Strategic businesses initiatives. About...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Real Economy#Holding Company#Asset Management#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Investors#Newsfile Corp#Star X1 Holdings Ltd#Star X1 Ltd#Javier Casas Designation#Star X1 Ltd Website#Https Ceo Sx1global Com
Benzinga

Robinhood Q2 Transaction Revenues Had A Silver Lining: Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD saw its second-quarter revenue fall 44% on a year-over-year basis but transaction-based cryptocurrency revenue saw a growth. What Happened: Robinhood, a trading platform popular with retail investors, said in its Q2 earnings release that its transaction-based revenue for cryptocurrencies rose 7% sequentially to $58 million. In...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PHAT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT resulting from allegations that Phathom may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Phathom securities you...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday. Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Unusual Dogecoin (DOGE) Transactions Leads To Ponzi Scheme Discovery

A series of unusual Dogecoin DOGE/USD picked up by the DOGE community has led to the discovery of a Ponzi scheme run by a U.K.-based firm. What Happened: Popular DOGE community members, including Mishaboar, RepeatAfterVee and CalisCahin, traced a series of spam transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain to uncover a crypto scam, reported CyberNews on Tuesday.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

