Lawsuit Against Franklin County Sheriff Dismissed

(Chelan, WA) -- A man floating on an inner tube with friends on the Wenatchee River drowned on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the 60-year-old Walla Walla man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell off the inner tube in rapids. In a second set of rapids, he got separated from his friends and they found him floating face down. A crew on a commercial raft helped move him across the river to medics. They tried for an hour to revive him, but he was declared dead.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO