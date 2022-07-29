Lawsuit Against Franklin County Sheriff Dismissed

610kona.com
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Repeat burglar at Walmart in Kennewick faces felony charge, per KPD
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Walmart banned a Kennewick man from all its locations in the Tri-Cities area for repeated attempts at shoplifting and burglary. When he returned to steal again in spite of their warnings, the man was arrested on an upgraded felony charge. According to the Kennewick Police Department,...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Searching For Weekend Assault Suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
Still need to vote in the primary election? Find ballot drop boxes near you.
Elections staff in several counties in Southeast Washington report the number of early ballot returns is consistent with previous primary elections, but remain hopeful for better voter turnout. Rosa Cano, bilingual elections program coordinator for Franklin County, said the majority of registered voters tend to overlook primaries and take a...
northeastoregonnow.com
Head-On Collision on Interstate 84 Kills 1, Seriously Injures Another
A head-on collision on Interstate 84 Friday night left one person dead and another seriously injured. The Oregon State Police responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 216. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid...
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
Benton County sheriff says to call him if the federal government violates your gun rights
He weighs in on an ATF incident in Delaware.
Walla Walla Tuber Drowns On Wenatchee River
(Chelan, WA) -- A man floating on an inner tube with friends on the Wenatchee River drowned on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the 60-year-old Walla Walla man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell off the inner tube in rapids. In a second set of rapids, he got separated from his friends and they found him floating face down. A crew on a commercial raft helped move him across the river to medics. They tried for an hour to revive him, but he was declared dead.
Moses Lake nurse gets 18 months in prison for tampering with morphine
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Moses Lake nurse will spend 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medication. Esther Rae Tuller, 41, tampered with opioid narcotics while she was working at the Confluence Health Clinic between August 2019 and April 2020. She used syringes to remove morphine from at least 17 vials and then ingested it as part...
La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver
PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
Police say Tri-Cities murder suspect admitted to killing his mom, attacking her boyfriend
A Richland mother woke up to noises and assumed it was her son, so she went to talk to him.
37-year-old John R Parks and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock injured in a two-vehicle crash (Walla Walla County, WA)
Authorities identified 37-year-old John R Parks, of Moses Lake, and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock, of Richland, as the victims who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Wednesday in Walla Walla County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 12 at...
Nine people hurt, no deaths in pileup on WA-281 in Grant County
QUINCY, Wash. — In light of a massive six-vehicle accident on WA-281 in Grant County, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released details on the pileup that left nine people injured. According to WSP investigators, a 22-year-old semi-truck driver approached five vehicles that were stopped for construction on the...
GoFundMe started for family of Richland mother of 8. Her longtime ‘love’ still in ICU
The couple’s two youngest kids were home during the attack.
Kennewick Police need help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect. The department shared a photo of a woman on social media at what appears to be a local business. They believe the pictured woman was involved in a theft. The Kennewick Police Department is asking...
