Inauguration of President Cathy Cox - August 19th
Please join us for the Inauguration of President Cathy Cox, 12th President of Georgia College & State University, on Friday, August 19th at 3:00 p.m. in the Centennial Center. There will be a dessert reception following the ceremony. At 5:30pm, Georgia College will host a Campus and Community BBQ on...
Music resonates in newly-expanded Spirit of Macon mural
The Spirit of Macon is renewed with the visual representation of music in the streets. In a press conference last week, the Macon Transit Authority formally presented the expansion of a public art installation that has enlivened a drab corner of downtown with vibrant colors, dynamic images of native wildlife and graphic renderings of Macon’s iconic city skyline.
Parking Advisory - Lot #44 and Lot #12
Liberty Street Parking Lot #44 will be closed August 5. Peabody Lot #12 will close at 3 p.m. August 5. At that time all vehicles will need to be moved. Both lots will reopen at 8 p.m.
