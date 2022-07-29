Black Activists Are Fighting Against Tobacco Companies

www.blackenterprise.com
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
WFMJ.com
Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law
In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, what do they mean for you?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
Texas lawmaker defends his 'critical race theory' law
A Texas lawmaker is defending his “critical race theory” and clarified that the intent was to make sure that no student comes away from class feeling guilty about the roles of their ancestors.
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas/Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Gov DeWine speaks on arming Ohio teachers
As many teachers, students and parents prepare for another school year, Governor DeWine spoke to a crowd of educators about the ways lawmakers are working to ensure school safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$4 billion economic development bill, tax rebate package on hold
BOSTON - A major economic development bill is on hold as lawmakers assess an obscure law that could send billions back to Massachusetts taxpayers.The State House News Service reports that the $4 billion bill, which includes $500 million in one-time tax rebates and $500 million in permanent tax cuts, will be kept in conference committee as the legislative session came to an end Monday morning. Massachusetts residents who were hoping to hear they'd be getting a big tax rebate check woke up to a lot of uncertainty."I think it would be great for people to have the money, but I think...
yachatsnews.com
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
KNOE TV8
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
Redistricting Ohio House, Senate seats take center stage in August primary
After months and months of state officials trying to come up with a new redistricting map for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate, voters finally get to cast their ballot for their favorite candidates who will go head-to-head in November. As we focus our attention on the Ohio House races,...
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
WLWT 5
Ohio August 2022 Primary: Everything you need to know
HAMILTON, Ohio — Tuesday is election day in Ohio. The Aug. 2 special primary is a result of the contentious redistricting map issue in Ohio. The board of election offices will use the district data files for the third district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022.
Oklahoma veterans want political games to end over VA funding
Veterans want Democrats and Republicans to stop playing politics and focus on the needs of its men and women that served the country in combat.
Cleveland Scene
It's Election Day in Ohio Again lol lmao
Today is "election day," yes, but only because a handful of Republicans repeatedly and shamelessly defied the Ohio Constitution in their pursuit of a legislative stranglehold on state politics via gerrymandering. The onslaught of illegal maps the redistricting commission produced through the first half of 2022 delayed the Democratic process...
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for a special primary election. In-person voting on Aug. 2 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m. Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
All-Women Federal Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff’s Office In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A federal jury ruled in favor of the sheriff’s office on Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Gregory Hill Jr., who was fatally shot by a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy in 2014, TC Palm reports. A jury of seven women in the...
