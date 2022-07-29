Black Activists Are Fighting Against Tobacco Companies

BOSTON - A major economic development bill is on hold as lawmakers assess an obscure law that could send billions back to Massachusetts taxpayers.The State House News Service reports that the $4 billion bill, which includes $500 million in one-time tax rebates and $500 million in permanent tax cuts, will be kept in conference committee as the legislative session came to an end Monday morning. Massachusetts residents who were hoping to hear they'd be getting a big tax rebate check woke up to a lot of uncertainty."I think it would be great for people to have the money, but I think...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO