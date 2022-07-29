That Time a Young Aspiring Actress Connected With Keke Palmer & Made Her Cry Over a Question About Colorism

Actress Nichelle Nichols passed away at the age of 89. According to the Los Angeles Times, Nichols died of heart failure on the evening of July 30 in Silver City, N.M. Nichols was born in Robbins, Ill. on Dec. 28, 1932. At the age of 16, she sang with Duke Ellington before going on to play the role of Carmen in a Chicago production of Carmen Jones. She also performed in Porgy and Bess in New York as an uncredited dancer before going on to play Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, where she shared television’s first interracial kiss with William Shatner as Capt. James Kirk in 1968. Interracial marriage was illegal until 1967. During an interview with the Archive of American Television, Nichols said that the kiss made people think of the world differently.

