That Time a Young Aspiring Actress Connected With Keke Palmer & Made Her Cry Over a Question About Colorism

www.blackenterprise.com
Related
Cosby Show Alum Geoffrey Owens Is Left ‘Speechless’ After His Son’s Acting Debut
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens beamed with pride as he walked the red carpet with his son Jordyn, 23, on Tuesday to support his son’s acting debut in Netflix’s Uncoupled at the New York City premiere, People reports. “I’m beyond words proud,” Geoffrey, 61, said to Page...
Will Smith Responds to Oscars Incident and Apologizes to Chris Rock
Will Smith has finally spoken up about the now infamous face slap at the Oscars incident. The former rapper took to his Instagram account on Friday to respond to questions that have been posed to him regarding the controversy that took place at the Academy Awards ceremony. Smith went onstage at The Oscars in March and slapped Chris Rock in the face after a comment he made towards his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
‘Utter Ignorance’: Kelis Goes After Beyonce and Pharrell After They Sampled Her Milkshake Song
Kelis has gone on a verbal social media tirade toward Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams after finding out the producer sampled one of her songs, Milkshake, as the backdrop for a song on Bey’s Renaissance album, Energy. An Instagram post by the Kelistrends account stated, “@Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album will...
Nicki Minaj Releases Trailer for Six-Part Documentary
Nicki Minaj is searching for a home for a six-part documentary that tells her life story and rise to the top of the rap game. The Queen rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to tease a trailer for her “very intimate” docu-series that follows her time as an aspiring rap superstar to actually becoming one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Tisha Campbell Talks ‘Rediscovering’ Herself After Divorce From Duane Martin
Actress Tisha Campbell is opening up about her journey to “rediscover” herself in the wake of her divorce from Duane Martin after nearly 30 years of marriage. Campbell recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote her new Netflix show, Uncoupled. The series stars Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael, a man whose life has turned upside down after separating from his partner of 17 years.
‘Flashy’ Brooklyn Bishop Gets Into Heated Argument With Two Of His Critics During Interview
The Brooklyn clergyman, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was robbed while giving a live sermon on Instagram Sunday, got into a heated exchange during a Facebook Live interview with online media personality Larry Reid and his guest, Genesis Warren. The latter both ridiculed the Bishop’s recently jewelry theft. Whitehead told both...
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Executive Producer Of ‘The Talk’ Heather Gray Dies At The Age Of 50
Heather Gray, the executive producer of The Talk, passed away at the age of 50 on Saturday, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not yet been released, but a letter sent to CBS employees noted that she had been battling an illness. Gray began working on the talk...
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Oh Jaw-Some! Tracy Morgan and Daughter Maven Host New Docuseries About Sharks
We might know stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan from SNL, 30 Rock, and The Last O.G., but now fans get to see him in a different light. Morgan’s inner child is jumping with excitement as the Discovery channel kicks off its annual “Shark Week.”. The world can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mary Alice, ‘A Different World,’ and ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actress Dies at 85
The actress who played The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions and other prominent roles throughout her career passed away earlier this week. According to Deadline, Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning actress Mary Alice died on Wednesday. The New York Police Department confirmed her death, but details on how she died weren’t reported.
Like Father Like Daughter: North West Shows Off Design Sketches for Dad’s Yeezy Line
North West is slowly but surely reaching icon status at the tender age of 9. Kim Kardashian flaunted her eldest daughter’s design sketches for Kanye’s Yeezy line on her Instagram stories Friday, sharing some out-of-this-world ideas. In one picture of the recent design studio visit, North admires her...
The ‘Renaissance’ Is Here! Beyoncé’s Seventh Studio Album Now Available On Streaming Platforms
For weeks, Queen Bey’s Renaissance has had the hive buzzing for its highly anticipated July 29 release. The wait is over. Today, fans can start bopping the Houston native’s comeback album on all major streaming platforms — just in time for the weekend, too. As BLACK ENTERPRISE...
Beyoncé Changes ‘Renaissance’ Lyrics After Facing Complaints Over Ableist Slur
Beyoncé has updated the lyrics to one of the songs on her recently released album Renaissance after facing backlash over the use of an ableist term. Bey’s team released a statement Monday in response to growing complaints against the singer’s use of the word “spaz” in the song “Heated” off her seventh solo album, People reported.
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage While Performing At Vanilla Ice Concert
The incident happened at The Ozark Empire Fair. The security team was able to rush him offstage so he could get medical attention. The reason for the fall was not revealed, but the event’s organizer posted an update on its Instagram account stating that D-Roc received medical attention backstage and was able to walk on his own before leaving the show.
Chris Rock Joked ‘Suge Smith’ Slapped Him At 2022 Academy Awards Ceremony
Chris Rock had Will Smith jokes during his set in Atlanta, Georgia on July 29, according to CNN. Rock was performing in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre as part of his comedy tour, Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour. Rock’s set came just hours after Smith shared a nearly six-minute...
Actress Nichelle Nichols Passes Away At 89
Actress Nichelle Nichols passed away at the age of 89. According to the Los Angeles Times, Nichols died of heart failure on the evening of July 30 in Silver City, N.M. Nichols was born in Robbins, Ill. on Dec. 28, 1932. At the age of 16, she sang with Duke Ellington before going on to play the role of Carmen in a Chicago production of Carmen Jones. She also performed in Porgy and Bess in New York as an uncredited dancer before going on to play Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, where she shared television’s first interracial kiss with William Shatner as Capt. James Kirk in 1968. Interracial marriage was illegal until 1967. During an interview with the Archive of American Television, Nichols said that the kiss made people think of the world differently.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0