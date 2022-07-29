Election results will be posted after polls close at 7 p.m. Aug. 2

www.redrocknews.com
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
ABC 15 News
Flooding hits Flagstaff for the third time in one week
FLAGSTAFF — It’s been a week for Flagstaff and Coconino County. On and off monsoon rains pounded burn scars, both new and old. Areas that typically don’t see flooding, watched standing water get too close for comfort on Friday. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted a video of...
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
journalaz.com
NAH assesses local needs and shortages
Northern Arizona Healthcare recently published the results of its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment of the Verde Valley. “A Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, provides information so that communities may identify issues of greatest concern and decide to commit resources to those areas, thereby making the greatest possible impact on community health status, NAH’s report stated. “Over the past three years, Verde Valley Medical Center has invested in improving the health of our community’s most vulnerable populations.”
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
theprescotttimes.com
City Of Prescott New Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022
The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
Sedona Red Rock News
Manzanita donates supplies
Back-to-school usually means a long supply list sent out to each family, but not for West Sedona School students. Thanks to the Manzanita Outreach nonprofit, students will not need to purchase that long list this school year. “We’re able to purchase those items with bulk discounts and nonprofit discounts, not...
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
prescottenews.com
Dewey Man in Critical Condition After Restaurant Employee Assault – Prescott Valley Police Department
A Dewey man is in critical condition after a restaurant employee assaulted him this week. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 4:41 PM, an altercation occurred at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. A customer complained about his food order, at which time an employee came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness. Officers and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to tend to the customer.
