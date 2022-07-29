Election results will be posted after polls close at 7 p.m. Aug. 2

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.

1 DAY AGO