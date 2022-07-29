Questions remain surrounding Parental Rights in Education law

www.mynews13.com
mynews13.com
Children's Home Society of Florida offers tips to ease back to school anxiety
The Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) is offering tips and warning signs to help parents and caregivers recognize signs of back-to-school anxiety and help children find the support they need. What You Need To Know. Children’s Home Society of Florida is offering tips to help parents and caregivers...
mynews13.com
Conversations with the Candidates: Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried
They share a common mission — removing Ron DeSantis from the Florida Governor's Mansion — but don't agree on who's best to take on the task in November. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's only statewide elected Democrat, has repeatedly gone after the governor over his policies and personality.
mynews13.com
Longwood church host workshop to help those in need
Inflation, rent prices and the overall cost of living are all problems that many Central Floridians are working to overcome right now. Pastor Joe Jones Jr. is working to help people in his community navigate their finanncial life. His church offers credit assistance and help with real estate issues. He...
mynews13.com
'Heritage appler' ensures native apples stay in North Carolina
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Doug Hundley is known in Avery County as the "heritage appler." He moved to the mountains years ago from Texas and started working for the cooperative extension. "This is a way to do horticulture and history at the same time," Hundley said. When he started...
mynews13.com
Central Florida teen with rare disease hopes to inspire others with her art
Shannon Hayes, 14, loves art, and she has been using it to inspire others and express herself. Shannon Hayes has a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy. Because she can't use a pencil and paper, the 14-year-old artist creates digital artwork using her iPad. MORE: Learn more about Shannon and...
mynews13.com
Space Coast native launching from Texas on Blue Origin's 6th flight
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The sixth Blue Origin launch is taking off Thursday from Texas, and a Space Coast native has a seat on the flight. Last year, Steve Young sold his family business, Young’s Communications, and says being exposed to launches all his life opened up the door for this adventure.
mynews13.com
Texas farmers, ranchers take economic hit with drought
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Texas is experiencing record-breaking heat. And along with it–drought. Right now, 85% of Texas is under extreme drought conditions. The record-breaking heat in Texas is causing crops to become smaller due to the drought. Russell Boening, a local farmer, says he is losing money due...
mynews13.com
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
