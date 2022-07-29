ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

vieravoice.com

Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’

Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
orlandoweekly.com

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
Orlando Date Night Guide

35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘It’s atrocious’: List of angry pool customers grows

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a pool builder in Melbourne after receiving 24 complaints from consumers who want their backyard projects completed. David Somach and his family never expected a frog invasion in their backyard where they had planned a wedding reception. Frogs and algae took over the swimming pool that was supposed to be completed months ago by Legacy Pools.
orlandoweekly.com

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
orlandoweekly.com

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
wbtw.com

7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
WESH

7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando late Saturday night, Orlando Police say. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday night on Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. During that time, one of the...
