financialadvisoriq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Choose this Hotel Near Disney World and Give Back Through Education of LocalsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Orlando, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Florida Attorney General Moody highlights seven summer scams to avoid
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing the Summer Scams Series and is highlighting scams that can happen during the summer months as consumers travel, move and undertake home-improvement projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “We are near the midway point of the...
vieravoice.com
Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’
Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
‘It’s atrocious’: List of angry pool customers grows
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a pool builder in Melbourne after receiving 24 complaints from consumers who want their backyard projects completed. David Somach and his family never expected a frog invasion in their backyard where they had planned a wedding reception. Frogs and algae took over the swimming pool that was supposed to be completed months ago by Legacy Pools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orlandoweekly.com
These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
orlandoweekly.com
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
wbtw.com
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
WESH
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando late Saturday night, Orlando Police say. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday night on Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. During that time, one of the...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
If I had a billion dollars: What experts say you should do first if you win the Mega Millions
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many lottery ticket holders are already planning how to spend that first million of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight. Channel 9 went to an expert to find out what you should do first if you are the lucky winner. One said to hold on to that money if you get it.
Comments / 0