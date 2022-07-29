Al Comello steps off SFD; Springett to join

www.redrocknews.com
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
theprescotttimes.com
City Of Prescott New Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022
The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
journalaz.com
NAH assesses local needs and shortages
Northern Arizona Healthcare recently published the results of its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment of the Verde Valley. “A Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, provides information so that communities may identify issues of greatest concern and decide to commit resources to those areas, thereby making the greatest possible impact on community health status, NAH’s report stated. “Over the past three years, Verde Valley Medical Center has invested in improving the health of our community’s most vulnerable populations.”
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
ABC 15 News
Flooding hits Flagstaff for the third time in one week
FLAGSTAFF — It’s been a week for Flagstaff and Coconino County. On and off monsoon rains pounded burn scars, both new and old. Areas that typically don’t see flooding, watched standing water get too close for comfort on Friday. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted a video of...
knau.org
Monsoon, wildfire burn scars wreak flooding havoc on Flagstaff neighborhoods
A powerful monsoon deluge Friday afternoon brought widespread flooding to Flagstaff neighborhoods. It was the third time this week that flooding from recent wildfire burn scars inundated neighborhoods. Coconino Estates on Flagstaff’s west side received flood water and debris runoff from Schultz Pass where June’s Pipeline Fire scoured the landscape....
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for July 30th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Saturday, July 30th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. More rain is expected with today’s monsoon storms and with already saturated grounds, be on alert for the potential of flash flooding. The Flash Flood Watch has again been extended and is now set to expire at 5:00 am on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Crape Myrtle
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Crape Myrtle. Intense watermelon-pink, solar reds, and LED whites cover this heat-loving bloomer during the late-summer lull in the garden. Use as an accent or to cover unattractive views on a small scale. Plant where you can enjoy its beautiful multicolored bark and sinuous branches up close. The flowers show against forest green foliage that turns red and orange in autumn. Growing to just head height, every yard has room for at least one, and only available for summer planting.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona police respond to sign thefts and vandalism, and arrest suspect
As the primary election nears, there have been several incidents regarding the theft or damage of local campaign signs in Sedona. Arizona Revised Statute §16-1019 makes it “a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue or knowingly remove, alter or deface any political mailers, handouts, flyers or other printed materials of a candidate or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue that are delivered by hand to a residence” from 45 days before to 15 days after an election.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
theprescotttimes.com
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
prescottenews.com
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
prescottenews.com
Dewey Man in Critical Condition After Restaurant Employee Assault – Prescott Valley Police Department
A Dewey man is in critical condition after a restaurant employee assaulted him this week. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 4:41 PM, an altercation occurred at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. A customer complained about his food order, at which time an employee came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness. Officers and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to tend to the customer.
Customer complains about food order at Arizona restaurant and ends up in hospital, police say
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An argument at a fast-food restaurant in Prescott Valley ended in a customer getting airlifted to a Valley hospital and an employee getting arrested. Police say Antoine Kendrick, a 35-year-old employee of a local restaurant, struck a 67-year-old customer on Tuesday and was later charged...
Thrillist
8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AZFamily
Trial called off for grandmother in case of Flagstaff boy starved to death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- An August trial date for the grandmother of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who died of starvation has been called off. Ann Martinez was scheduled to go on trial next week on first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges. Instead, a judge will determine whether she’s psychologically fit to stand trial. Coconino County Superior Court Judge Ted Reed made the referral Wednesday for a determination of competency.
Customer Ends Up In Hospital After Complaining About Food At Arizona Eatery
The customer was complaining about a food order.
