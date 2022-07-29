Al Comello steps off SFD; Springett to join

As the primary election nears, there have been several incidents regarding the theft or damage of local campaign signs in Sedona. Arizona Revised Statute §16-1019 makes it “a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue or knowingly remove, alter or deface any political mailers, handouts, flyers or other printed materials of a candidate or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue that are delivered by hand to a residence” from 45 days before to 15 days after an election.

