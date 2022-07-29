ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Anthropologie Recycling Denim Through Blue Jeans Go Green

By Andre Claudio
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
Anthropologie is the latest brand to take steps toward cleaning up denim ’s end of life.

The URBN Inc.-owned brand earlier this year launched A Greater Good, a platform aimed at inciting “meaningful change” in its journey to become more sustainable , environmentally friendly and socially conscious.

As part of these efforts, Anthropologie is partnering with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program, an initiative at the “forefront of denim recycling.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program to extend the life cycle of jeans by collecting unwanted denim from our devoted community which will be recycled to create something new,” Anthropologie chief marketing officer Elizabeth Preis said.

Through Aug. 7, customers who recycle their denim at Anthropologie stores across the U.S. will receive $20 off a new, full-price jean purchase of $100 or more. Additionally, Anthropologie said consumers can recycle all denim apparel containing at least 90 percent cotton through Aug. 31.

The Blue Jeans Go Green program recycles denim into insulation materials used in “various applications” through Cotton Incorporated’s consumer sustainability program.

“While denim, made from cotton, is natural, sustainable and durable, we know consumers change preference in style, size, or it can just get worn to the point that it’s time to move out of the closet,” Andrea Samber, director of consumer marketing, brand partnerships for Cotton Incorporated, said.

Anthropologie’s new initiative with Blue Jeans Go Green aims to encourage consumers to “reimagine” their old denim, reduce textile waste and do their part in “closing the loop” on cotton sustainability as part of the fashion label’s environmental efforts.

“At Anthropologie we are committed to creating a more sustainable future and being mindful of our environmental impact on the planet across our business operations,” Preis added. “We are continually ideating new and inventive ways to enforce sustainability efforts across all facets of our brand’s ecosystem by repurposing reclaimed objects into imaginative displays in our stores, utilizing upcycled materials in our one-of-a-kind windows, and transforming everyday materials into unique and surprising packaging.”

Sourcing Journal

Slideshow: Central Saint Martins Men’s Wear Denim Project

Click here to read the full article. Educational initiatives allow the denim industry to create a bridge to the next generation of designers. A recently wrapped five-week project at London’s Central Saint Martins saw 30 second year BA Men’s wear students creating a full head-to-toe denim outfit. Denim design consultants Mohsin Sajid, Sue Barrett and Miles Johnson helped to tutor and guide the students. Mill sponsors from around the globe supplied the students with material and trims. At the end of the project, the students presented their work to industry judges from the sponsor companies on June 23. Read more on Carved in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
