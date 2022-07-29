Toledo Police seize 2 guns, arrest 3 fugitives per day in summer crime sweep

Over a five-week period in June and July, the Toledo Police Department arrested more than three violent fugitives on average per day with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Codenamed “Operation Triple Beam,” the program focused on taking repeat offenders and gang members off the streets, as well as seizing guns and drugs, with the goals of curbing gun violence and disrupting gang activity in Toledo.

According to Toledo police analytics, shots-fired incidents dropped significantly during the operation. From June 6 to July 15, police logged 85 ShotSpotter alerts, compared to 185 during the same period last year.

“Specifically, this time frame was identified because usually the summer months – June, July, August – are higher for crime. You usually see shootings go up,” said Alex Rutter, a deputy U.S. Marshal. “So this time frame was specifically targeted to try and combat that summertime surge.”

The ShotSpotter program only began in Toledo in 2019, and both the North and West areas were set up and active by 2020. From 2020 to 2021, the number of alerts nearly doubled.

Over the course of the operation, Toledo police and federal marshals arrested 127 violent fugitives, charged 122 people with felony crimes, seized 253 grams of narcotics worth $150,000, and seized 78 firearms.

Mr. Rutter said that the numbers of guns and drugs seized were significantly higher than what the U.S. Marshals would seize on a regular basis. However, Toledo police Officer Andrew Dlugosielski said city police regularly seize far more firearms; during the same period last year, they seized nearly 250.

“The higher number last year compared to the lower number seized during the operational period could be attributed to the new CCW laws and word eventually getting around that an operation was happening,” Mr. Dlugosielski said.

A “violent fugitive,” according to police, is someone known to have a warrant or warrants for violent crimes, like homicide, assault, robbery, or anything with a direct victim. Mr. Rutter said individuals targeted in this operation mainly had state or local warrants, obtained either by Toledo police or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department.

“The operation is kind of focused on violent crime and gang members,” Mr. Rutter said. “We try to identify individuals who have been found to be habitually involved in gun violence, whether they’re just around guns or they’re the trigger pullers.”

To carry out the mission, officers worked behind the scenes identifying fugitives, but the Marshals Service also put more agents on the streets to carry out arrests.

“The Marshals Service brought in extra officers, and then we helped support and fund overtime for TPD so they could have more officers on the streets for longer durations of the day,” Mr. Rutter said. “We work our Marshals Service mission, which is finding people who are wanted and arresting them and taking them off the streets, and we kind of coincide that with TPD’s mission in terms of working with their gang unit and all of the things that unit does on a daily basis.”

Though the U.S. Marshals often sponsor similar operations across the country, this was the first gun and gang violence-focused operation in northern Ohio, let alone Toledo. Though the Toledo Police Department was the Marshal service’s main partner, other supporting agencies included the Lucas County Sheriff, the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and the Lucas County Prosecutor’s office.

“I am very proud of the results of this TPD and U.S. Marshals Service joint violent crime prevention initiative,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “We will continue to work diligently to control violent crime, specifically gun crime, in Toledo.”

Mr. Rutter isn’t sure whether the marshals will run the Toledo operation again next year, but he hopes they’ll be able to collaborate in some way regardless.

“Hopefully, with what we felt like was a very successful operation, it’ll be something that we’ll be able to continue or do something similar to help TPD,” he said. “I do know that everybody was very pleasantly surprised with the success of it, and I think we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from our local partners.”

Anyone with information about a violent fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED, or text WANTED and the tip to TIP411. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and cash rewards may be available.