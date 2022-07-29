Flower Mound reschedules Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting ceremony

communityimpact.com
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
Closures on High Road in Flower Mound through Aug. 12
The road closure began July 25 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) High Road, between Arabian Circle and Stallion Circle, is closed for culvert maintenance work. The road closure began July 25 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12, according to the town website.
Cloud 9 Boutique now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Cloud 9 Boutique is now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall. (Courtesy Cloud 9 Boutique) Cloud 9 Boutique opened inside Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 31, according to owner Dorothy Smith. The store is located on the lower level of the mall in Suite 1192. Cloud 9 Boutique offers everyday high-end fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. The store is primarily geared toward women ages 18-50. 469-802-8672. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/cloud-9-boutique.
Hatchet House BBQue relocating to Keller with indoor entertainment facility
Guests will be able to test their hatchet-throwing skills at Hatchet House BBQue. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Hatchet House BBQue is relocating and expanding to include an indoor entertainment facility at 801 S. Main St., Ste 109, Keller. The restaurant received approval for the indoor entertainment facility at this location at the July 19 City Council meeting. Hatchet House BBQue is temporarily located at 1784 FM 2951 in Graford.
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center to add second location in Keller
The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center will add a second location in Keller at 651 S. Main St., Ste. 102. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center has been approved to add a second location in Keller at 651 S. Main St., Ste. 102. This second location...
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
Flower Mound initiates water conservation plan
The Town of Flower Mound is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The town of Flower Mound is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. Lack of rainfall and high temperatures have led the town to initiate Stage 1 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. High...
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
Fast Company
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M renovation of mother/baby unit
Medical City Lewisville recently completed a $3.5 million renovation of its mother/baby unit. (Courtesy Medical City Lewisville) Medical City Lewisville recently completed a renovation of the hospital's mother/baby unit, according to a press release. The hospital’s 58-bed unit includes labor and delivery, a mother/baby unit and a Level III neonatal...
Eddie V's Prime Seafood sets opening date for new Plano location
Kung Pao Calamari features wok-fried vegetables and roasted cashews. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V's Prime Seafood has scheduled Aug. 18 as the opening date for its new location in Plano. Known for its seafood, cocktails and hand-carved steaks from its in-house butcher, the restaurant will offer a luxurious fine dining experience, according to a release from the business.
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 40th anniversary of serving the Allen and Fairview communities
From a Downtown Merchants Association to a dual-community business supporter, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has supported businesses in its communities since the 1960s. Since being officially recognized as a nonprofit in 1982, the staff grew from two to four people who have overseen the support of over 600...
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Frost Bank to open in December on Warren Parkway in Frisco
Construction is underway for the 11,250 square foot building on Warren Parkway. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) San Antonio-based Frost Bank will open a financial center in Frisco on Warren Parkway. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building featuring a drive-thru. The project is expected to cost $8.5 million and will be located at 7101 Warren Parkway, Frisco, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. The bank is one of 28 new locations in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, with plans for three in the Frisco area.
Wells Fargo planning $200 million lakeside campus in Irving
In Irving, city leaders appear ready to approve millions of dollars in incentives to bring thousands of new jobs to the city. Wells Fargo is planning to build a $200 million lakeside campus in Las Colinas to which they’ll bring 4,000 new workers.
Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
A Little Whimsy and Little Green Men: A White Rock Elementary Home for the Ages
When it comes to writing about past-decade homes, I can’t resist looking them up in the old Dallas Morning News archives. Sometimes I find builder advertisements for the home or its new subdivision. Other times, I find someone notable once lived there. But my favorite finds are the ones that just add a little whimsy to a home and its former occupant’s history. In this case, I found a news story about the first owner of this week’s featured Ebby Halliday Realtors home, 9419 Covemeadow Drive in Lake Highlands.
