Trophy Club Town Council approves preliminary plat for Bobcat Village

School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry Lease
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry Lease
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry Lease
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
Closures on High Road in Flower Mound through Aug. 12
The road closure began July 25 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) High Road, between Arabian Circle and Stallion Circle, is closed for culvert maintenance work. The road closure began July 25 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12, according to the town website.
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M renovation of mother/baby unit
Medical City Lewisville recently completed a $3.5 million renovation of its mother/baby unit. (Courtesy Medical City Lewisville) Medical City Lewisville recently completed a renovation of the hospital's mother/baby unit, according to a press release. The hospital’s 58-bed unit includes labor and delivery, a mother/baby unit and a Level III neonatal...
Hatchet House BBQue relocating to Keller with indoor entertainment facility
Guests will be able to test their hatchet-throwing skills at Hatchet House BBQue. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Hatchet House BBQue is relocating and expanding to include an indoor entertainment facility at 801 S. Main St., Ste 109, Keller. The restaurant received approval for the indoor entertainment facility at this location at the July 19 City Council meeting. Hatchet House BBQue is temporarily located at 1784 FM 2951 in Graford.
The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center to add second location in Keller
The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center will add a second location in Keller at 651 S. Main St., Ste. 102. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Missing Peace Autism Therapy Center has been approved to add a second location in Keller at 651 S. Main St., Ste. 102. This second location...
Proposed rezoning would allow for senior housing in McKinney’s Craig Ranch
A new project in Craig Ranch is proposing 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney Planning & Zoning commissioners gave a favorable recommendation for a proposed project that would develop about 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres in Craig Ranch. The proposed...
Flower Mound initiates water conservation plan
The Town of Flower Mound is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The town of Flower Mound is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. Lack of rainfall and high temperatures have led the town to initiate Stage 1 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. High...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
Flower Mound reschedules Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting ceremony
The Town of Flower Mound is pushing its ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rheudasil Park back from July 30 to Aug. 27. (Photo by Anna Herod/Community Impact Newspaper) The town of Flower Mound is pushing back its ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rheudasil Park due to unexpected contractor delays. The July 30 ceremony will...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
Cloud 9 Boutique now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Cloud 9 Boutique is now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall. (Courtesy Cloud 9 Boutique) Cloud 9 Boutique opened inside Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 31, according to owner Dorothy Smith. The store is located on the lower level of the mall in Suite 1192. Cloud 9 Boutique offers everyday high-end fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. The store is primarily geared toward women ages 18-50. 469-802-8672. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/cloud-9-boutique.
H-E-B variance request approved for larger signage on tower of Frisco store
H-E-B’s Frisco location is under construction and approaching the pre-drill stages for signage, according to partner Comet Signs. (Courtesy city of Frisco) H-E-B’s request for a signage variance was approved 3-1 on July 26 by the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission, which allowed for a larger display on the exterior of its Frisco store.
point2homes.com
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
annatexas.gov
Stage 2 Water Restrictions Begin
Due to the extreme drought conditions and water demand exceeding 90% of the community's average daily water supply for three consecutive days, the City of Anna is entering into Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Monday August 1, 2022 to protect the public water supply* and ensure all Anna neighbors have access to adequate volumes of water for use inside the home. *This is a supply issue, not a water quality issue.
Bull Bash returns to Denton County Cowboy Church Arena
The Denton County Cowboy Church will be holding its annual Bull Bash in its fully covered rodeo arena on Aug. 13, with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages and skill levels testing their grit against bucking stock, including sheep, calves, steers, junior bulls and open bulls. Starting Monday, entries can...
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
Vine Academy moving to First United Methodist Church of Grapevine
Vine Academy teaches through Socratic discussion, self-paced challenges and real work experiences. (Courtesy Vine Academy) Private microschool Vine Academy will be moving its classes to First United Methodist Church of Grapevine at 422 S. Church St. Grapevine City Council approved the move at its July 19 meeting. Vine Academy began...
Tarrant County under emergency disaster declaration over threat from wildfires
Fort Worth Fire Department photographer Glen E. Ellman documented his department's response to this grass fire July 4. (Courtesy Glen E. Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department) Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed an emergency disaster declaration July 29 due to the threat of wildfires in connection with severe drought conditions. The...
